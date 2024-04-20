Jake Fraser-McGurk of Delhi Capitals reached his fifty in just 15 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad to record the fastest IPL 2024 fifty. McGurk got out on 65 runs off 18 balls during which he hit seven sixes and five fours.

Fraser-McGurk reached the record in the same match where Travis Head of Sunrisers Hyderabad hit a 16-ball fifty earlier.

Head equalled his own teammate, Abhishek Sharma’s record which came in SRH’s match against Mumbai Indians earlier this season.

Head was dismissed at 89 after facing just 32 deliveries.

Here’s the list of the fastest fifties recorded in IPL 2024 so far: