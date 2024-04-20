DC vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Can Delhi Capitals stop big-hitting Sunrisers Hyderabad?; Preview

Live streaming info

What time will the toss for the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match on April 20?

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.