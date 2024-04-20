MagazineBuy Print

DC vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Can Delhi Capitals stop big-hitting Sunrisers Hyderabad?; Preview

DC vs SRH: Catch the live score updates from the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Updated : Apr 20, 2024 17:37 IST

Team Sportstar
DC vs SRH, Live score and match updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of IPL 2024 clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

  • April 20, 2024 17:15
    Preview: Big-hitting Hyderabad or hosts Delhi?

    While the Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting will be concerned about finding solutions against Sunrisers Hyderabad starring fellow Australians Pat Cummins and Travis Head, Ponting would have had more reason to smile after watching David Warner in full flow during the Capitals’ training at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. 

    Preview here:

    DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals looks to continue winning momentum against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad

    On Saturday, Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad and play its first game at its real home, the Kotla.

  • April 20, 2024 17:00
    Live streaming info

    What time will the toss for the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match happen?

    The toss of the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match on April 20?

    Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How to watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

    Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

  • April 20, 2024 16:34
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 match 35 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Stay tuned for the live updates. 

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
