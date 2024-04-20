MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: ‘Revenge not on mind but batters will look to avoid a collapse,’ says Gill

The Titans were shot out for 89 against Delhi Capitals at home in their last match and their batting has failed to click in four out of seven matches.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 21:04 IST , Mullanpur - 2 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
The GT skipper (right), for whom it will be an away game at ‘home’ on Sunday, is hopeful of creating another fond cricketing memory playing in his state of birth.
The GT skipper (right), for whom it will be an away game at ‘home’ on Sunday, is hopeful of creating another fond cricketing memory playing in his state of birth. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

The GT skipper (right), for whom it will be an away game at ‘home’ on Sunday, is hopeful of creating another fond cricketing memory playing in his state of birth. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu

Acknowledging his team’s batting concerns, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said the players were aware of the increasing frequency of collapses.

“Our batting has collapsed more than in the last three matches than it has over the last two seasons. Players have realised this and they are working on it. Hopefully, this won’t repeat in the upcoming matches,” he said on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings here.

The Titans were shot out for 89 against Delhi Capitals at home in their last match and their batting has failed to click in four out of seven matches.

RELATED: Punjab Kings eyes double against stuttering Gujarat Titans

“The two matches that hurt us the most are the ones against Lucknow and Punjab. If we had won those two games, we would have been in a comfortable position,” Gill said.

Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma’s late-overs blitz had stolen the match away from Titans earlier in the tournament, and faced against the same opposition, Gill said revenge was not on his mind.

“Shashank and Ashutosh are batting well. They started it against us. In that match, out of 40 overs, around 32 overs we were dominating. In the last eight-nine overs, they took the game away from us.”

Talking about his new role as captain of the franchise, Gill said, “Apart from the overhead pressure, it’s great. To bowl 20 overs in 85 minutes with the over-rate in mind and everything else, that is a bit hectic.”

ALSO READ: Royal Challengers Bengaluru looks to end slump against well-oiled Kolkata Knight Riders

The 24-year-old batter, for whom it will be an away game at ‘home’ on Sunday, is hopeful of creating another fond cricketing memory playing in his state of birth.

“When I last practised on this ground, it was very different. There were no seats; the sightscreens and dressing rooms were just getting ready. The stadium has a nice feel. I have good memories of playing at home for India and the IPL. Hopefully another memory will be added to the list tomorrow,” he said.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Gujarat Titans /

Punjab Kings /

Shubman Gill

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after DC vs SRH: Kohli leads list; Travis Head second after quick-fire knock against Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings eyes double against stuttering Gujarat Titans
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 playoffs: FCG 2-1 CFC; Brandon scores screamer; Crikovic gets one back
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad 230/5 (18); Kuldeep picks four to bring Delhi Capitals back in game
    Team Sportstar
  5. PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: ‘Revenge not on mind but batters will look to avoid a collapse,’ says Gill
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: ‘Revenge not on mind but batters will look to avoid a collapse,’ says Gill
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. IPL 2024 fastest fifties: Travis Head equals Abhishek Sharma’s record in SRH vs DC
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad posts highest PowerPlay score in T20 cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings eyes double against stuttering Gujarat Titans
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru looks to end slump against well-oiled Kolkata Knight Riders
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after DC vs SRH: Kohli leads list; Travis Head second after quick-fire knock against Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings eyes double against stuttering Gujarat Titans
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 playoffs: FCG 2-1 CFC; Brandon scores screamer; Crikovic gets one back
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad 230/5 (18); Kuldeep picks four to bring Delhi Capitals back in game
    Team Sportstar
  5. PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: ‘Revenge not on mind but batters will look to avoid a collapse,’ says Gill
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment