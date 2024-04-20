PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: ‘Revenge not on mind but batters will look to avoid a collapse,’ says Gill

Acknowledging his team’s batting concerns, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said the players were aware of the increasing frequency of collapses.

“Our batting has collapsed more than in the last three matches than it has over the last two seasons. Players have realised this and they are working on it. Hopefully, this won’t repeat in the upcoming matches,” he said on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings here.

The Titans were shot out for 89 against Delhi Capitals at home in their last match and their batting has failed to click in four out of seven matches.

“The two matches that hurt us the most are the ones against Lucknow and Punjab. If we had won those two games, we would have been in a comfortable position,” Gill said.

Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma’s late-overs blitz had stolen the match away from Titans earlier in the tournament, and faced against the same opposition, Gill said revenge was not on his mind.

“Shashank and Ashutosh are batting well. They started it against us. In that match, out of 40 overs, around 32 overs we were dominating. In the last eight-nine overs, they took the game away from us.”

Talking about his new role as captain of the franchise, Gill said, “Apart from the overhead pressure, it’s great. To bowl 20 overs in 85 minutes with the over-rate in mind and everything else, that is a bit hectic.”

The 24-year-old batter, for whom it will be an away game at ‘home’ on Sunday, is hopeful of creating another fond cricketing memory playing in his state of birth.

“When I last practised on this ground, it was very different. There were no seats; the sightscreens and dressing rooms were just getting ready. The stadium has a nice feel. I have good memories of playing at home for India and the IPL. Hopefully another memory will be added to the list tomorrow,” he said.