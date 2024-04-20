KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru looks to end slump against well-oiled Kolkata Knight Riders

Notwithstanding its last-ball defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) due to Jos Buttler’s individual brilliance, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take heart from its spirited run this season so far and look for its second win over bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Its victory over Lucknow Super Giants in its first day-match at home should have helped KKR find a formula to succeed in an afternoon start at the Eden Gardens, which has produced 400-plus run gluts twice in three matches.

KKR, which has scored 200-plus totals thrice, will rely on its batting as new centurion Sunil Narine, and Phil Salt have emerged as a successful opening pair. Captain Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell and Rinku also provide adequate backup.

KKR would hope its bowling trump card Mitchell Starc to shine again with domestic pacers. Narine and Varun Chakravarthy give assurance in the spin department.

After five straight losses, RCB will be keen to end its slump. Suffering due to its below-par bowling, evident from its 28 wickets in seven matches, RCB has not been able to capitalise on the good work of its top three run-getters – orange cap owner Virat Kohli (361 runs), skipper Faf du Plessis and finisher Dinesh Karthik.

It will expect a better show from its leading bowlers, including Mohammad Siraj and Reece Topley, while eyeing a turnaround. Its valiant chase, 262 for seven in losing cause, against Sunrisers Hyderabad in its last match should re-energise RCB. It must do something special to check a well-oiled KKR.