MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru looks to end slump against well-oiled Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate to return to winning ways after losing its previous match on the last ball, locking horns against a side that has lost five games on the trot.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 18:52 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
KKR, under Iyer, has won four games so far this season, while RCB has emerged victorious in just one of its seven games, and is at the bottom of the standings.
KKR, under Iyer, has won four games so far this season, while RCB has emerged victorious in just one of its seven games, and is at the bottom of the standings. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

KKR, under Iyer, has won four games so far this season, while RCB has emerged victorious in just one of its seven games, and is at the bottom of the standings. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Notwithstanding its last-ball defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) due to Jos Buttler’s individual brilliance, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take heart from its spirited run this season so far and look for its second win over bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Its victory over Lucknow Super Giants in its first day-match at home should have helped KKR find a formula to succeed in an afternoon start at the Eden Gardens, which has produced 400-plus run gluts twice in three matches.

KKR, which has scored 200-plus totals thrice, will rely on its batting as new centurion Sunil Narine, and Phil Salt have emerged as a successful opening pair. Captain Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell and Rinku also provide adequate backup.

KKR would hope its bowling trump card Mitchell Starc to shine again with domestic pacers. Narine and Varun Chakravarthy give assurance in the spin department.

After five straight losses, RCB will be keen to end its slump. Suffering due to its below-par bowling, evident from its 28 wickets in seven matches, RCB has not been able to capitalise on the good work of its top three run-getters – orange cap owner Virat Kohli (361 runs), skipper Faf du Plessis and finisher Dinesh Karthik.

ALSO READ: ‘I am 100 percent ready to play in T20 World Cup 2024,’ says Dinesh Karthik

It will expect a better show from its leading bowlers, including Mohammad Siraj and Reece Topley, while eyeing a turnaround. Its valiant chase, 262 for seven in losing cause, against Sunrisers Hyderabad in its last match should re-energise RCB. It must do something special to check a well-oiled KKR.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 playoffs: FCG 0-0 CFC; Match kicks off; Crivellaro benched
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru looks to end slump against well-oiled Kolkata Knight Riders
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Candidates 2024: Thrilling finale awaits; Little to choose among the three leaders
    Rakesh Rao
  4. DC vs SRH Toss result, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals wins toss, Rishabh Pant opts to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals opts bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; Playing XIs out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings looks to complete double against stuttering Gujarat Titans
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru looks to end slump against well-oiled Kolkata Knight Riders
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. DC vs SRH Toss result, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals wins toss, Rishabh Pant opts to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals opts bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; Playing XIs out
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs SRH IPL 2024, live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 playoffs: FCG 0-0 CFC; Match kicks off; Crivellaro benched
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru looks to end slump against well-oiled Kolkata Knight Riders
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Candidates 2024: Thrilling finale awaits; Little to choose among the three leaders
    Rakesh Rao
  4. DC vs SRH Toss result, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals wins toss, Rishabh Pant opts to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals opts bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; Playing XIs out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment