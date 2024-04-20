MagazineBuy Print

‘I am 100 percent ready to play in T20 World Cup 2024,’ says Dinesh Karthik

Karthik, who will turn 39 by the time the World Cup kickstarts on June 1, was also part of the last edition of the T20I World Cup in Australia in 2022, which was also his last appearance for India.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 18:29 IST , Kolkata

PTI
Returning to IPL this season, Karthik has taken his batting to a new level and displayed some astonishing power-hitting to strike at a rate of 205-plus.
Returning to IPL this season, Karthik has taken his batting to a new level and displayed some astonishing power-hitting to strike at a rate of 205-plus. | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash / The Hindu
infoIcon

Returning to IPL this season, Karthik has taken his batting to a new level and displayed some astonishing power-hitting to strike at a rate of 205-plus. | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash / The Hindu

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who has been in phenomenal form in this Indian Premier League (IPL), has not given up on his dream to play for India again and would do “everything he can to be in that flight” to the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies next month.

Karthik, who will turn 39 by the time the World Cup starts on June 1, was also part of the last edition of the T20I World Cup in Australia in 2022, which was also his last appearance for India.

Since then, he has also become an off-the-field cricket expert, involved in commentary stints.

Returning to IPL this season, he has taken his batting to a new level and displayed some astonishing power-hitting to strike at a rate of 205-plus.

He is also the third leading run-getter for RCB with 226 runs, behind Virat Kohli (361) and skipper Faf du Plessis (232).

“At this stage in my life, it would be the greatest feeling for me to represent India. I’m very, very keen to do so. There is nothing bigger in my life other than representing India in this T20 World Cup,” the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batters said ahead of the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

With Karthik’s also emerging as a contender, the wicketkeeper slot will be a hotly-contested one for which the Team India think tank may pick two at the most.

Making a comeback from a near-fatal accident, Rishabh Pant has also shown positive intent while captaining Delhi Capitals, and Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals), Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians), KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) are also in the fray.

Karthik said he would respect whatever the Big Three -- coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar -- decide.

“I also feel there are three very, very stable, honest people who are at the helm to decide what should be the best Indian team for the World Cup -- Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar. And I’m completely with them. I respect any decision that they take. But all I can say is I’m 100 per cent ready, and I’ll do everything I can to be on that flight to the World Cup.”

‘I’m no Russell or Pollard’

Karthik further emphasised the importance of understanding his strengths as a player, focusing on precision rather than power-hitting like Andre Russell or Kieron Pollard.

He said he analyses bowlers’ patterns to strategise his shots, visualising scenarios during practice to enhance his batting repertoire.

“These days as a player, you need to understand your strengths. I’m not a Russell or a Pollard who can just mishit a ball and get a six for it, rather,” Karthik said.

The other day Karthik smashed seven sixes and five fours in his 35-ball 83 in pursuit of a record 288 but eventually, RCB fell short by just 25 runs.

“So, I need to understand how I can beat gaps, what sort of balls I can hit for boundaries. I realised there was a certain pattern in which bowlers were bowling to me, so I needed to try and work out a solution for that.

“Hence, when I practice, I try and understand, okay, if this is what they’re going to bowl at me, how am I going to get a boundary, visualising a field that is going to be in place for me?

“So, I worked like that, and I worked backwards, and that helped me, you know, really learn a couple of shots more, at the back end. It’s been great to go out there and express myself, and it’s been thoroughly enjoyable to do what I’m doing for RCB as a finisher,” he added.

