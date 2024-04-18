MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after PBKS vs MI: Kohli leads list; Rohit Sharma moves up to third

IPL 2024, Orange Cap: Virat Kohli continues as the leading run-scorer of IPL 2024 after the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Rohit Sharma moves up to third.

Published : Apr 18, 2024 23:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli is leading the orange cap race.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli is leading the orange cap race. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli is leading the orange cap race. | Photo Credit: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli continued at the top of the Orange Cap standings after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma moved up to third after his 36 runs contribution with the bat against Punjab Kings in his 250th IPL match.

KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine dropped down to fourth in the list despite his hundred against RR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The southpaw hit eleven fours and six sixes in his knock, which was also his first career century.

Riyan Parag continued to remain in second place following his 34-run cameo against KKR while a failure with the bat for Sanju Samson and he dropped down to fifth.

Here is the full list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Virat Kohli RCB 7 361 72.20 147.34 113*
Riyan Parag RR 7 318 63.30 161.42 84*
Rohit Sharma MI 7 297 49.50 164.08 105*
Sunil Narine KKR 6 276 46.00 187.75 109
Sanju Samson RR 7 276 55.20 155.05 82*

*Updated after PBKS vs MI match on April 18

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Runs Average Strike rate 50 100 HS
2023 Shubman Gill GT 890 59.33 157.80 4 3 129
2022 Jos Buttler RR 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 45.35 136.26 4 1 101*
2020 KL Rahul KXIP 670 55.83 129.34 5 1 132*
2019 David Warner SRH 692 69.20 143.87 8 1 100
2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 52.50 142.44 8 0 84
2017 David Warner SRH 641 58.27 141.81 4 1 126
2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 81.08 152.03 7 4 113
2015 David Warner SRH 562 43.23 156.54 7 0 91
2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 44.00 137.78 5 0 83
2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 52.35 129.50 6 0 95
2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 61.08 160.74 7 1 128
2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 67.55 183.13 3 2 107
2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 47.53 132.61 5 0 89
2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 52.00 144.81 5 0 89
2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616 68.44 139.68 5 1 115

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Virat Kohli /

Rohit Sharma /

Sunil Narine /

Rohit Sharma /

Sanju Samson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Ashutosh-Shashank heroics in vain as Mumbai Indians escape with nervy nine-wicket win against Punjab Kings
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after PBKS vs MI: Kohli leads list; Rohit Sharma moves up to third
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 183 all out in 19.3 overs, Mumbai Indians wins by nine runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 12: Praggnanandhaa up against Nepomniachtchi; Gukesh vs Abasov; Vidit takes on Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs MI: Bumrah takes lead and Coetzee moves up to third; Rabada fifth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Ashutosh-Shashank heroics in vain as Mumbai Indians escape with nervy nine-wicket win against Punjab Kings
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs MI: Bumrah takes lead and Coetzee moves up to third; Rabada fifth
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after PBKS vs MI: Mumbai Indians up to seventh place, Punjab Kings drops down to ninth
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after PBKS vs MI: Kohli leads list; Rohit Sharma moves up to third
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs CSK: ‘In IPL, if you feel comfortable, you make mistakes,’ says Coach Stephen Fleming
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Ashutosh-Shashank heroics in vain as Mumbai Indians escape with nervy nine-wicket win against Punjab Kings
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after PBKS vs MI: Kohli leads list; Rohit Sharma moves up to third
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 183 all out in 19.3 overs, Mumbai Indians wins by nine runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 12: Praggnanandhaa up against Nepomniachtchi; Gukesh vs Abasov; Vidit takes on Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs MI: Bumrah takes lead and Coetzee moves up to third; Rabada fifth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment