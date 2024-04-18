IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after PBKS vs MI: Kohli leads list; Rohit Sharma moves up to third

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli continued at the top of the Orange Cap standings after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma moved up to third after his 36 runs contribution with the bat against Punjab Kings in his 250th IPL match.

KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine dropped down to fourth in the list despite his hundred against RR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The southpaw hit eleven fours and six sixes in his knock, which was also his first career century.

Riyan Parag continued to remain in second place following his 34-run cameo against KKR while a failure with the bat for Sanju Samson and he dropped down to fifth.

Here is the full list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 7 361 72.20 147.34 113* Riyan Parag RR 7 318 63.30 161.42 84* Rohit Sharma MI 7 297 49.50 164.08 105* Sunil Narine KKR 6 276 46.00 187.75 109 Sanju Samson RR 7 276 55.20 155.05 82*

*Updated after PBKS vs MI match on April 18

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST