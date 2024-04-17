IPL 2024: Lowest totals successfully defended in Indian Premier League

Here is the list of lowest successfully defended totals in the Indian Premier league:
- CSK - 116/9 vs KXIP (Durban,2009)
- SRH - 118 vs MI (Mumbai,2018)
- KXIP - 119/8 vs MI (Durban,2009)
- SRH - 119/8 vs PWI (Pune,2013)
- MI - 120/9 vs PWI (Pune,2012)
Here is the list of the lowest successfully defended totals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad during the IPL:
- Delhi Capitals - 130/8 vs GT (2023)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad - 134/9 vs RR (2014)
- Rajasthan Royals - 168/7 vs KKR (2010)
- Gujarat Titans - 168/6 vs MI (2024)
- Rajasthan Royals - 170/6 vs KKR (2014)
