IPL 2024: Lowest totals successfully defended in Indian Premier League

IPL 2024: Here is the list of lowest successfully defended totals in the Indian Premier league.

Published : Apr 17, 2024 21:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Siddarth Kaul (second from right) celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Mayank Markande during the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Siddarth Kaul (second from right) celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Mayank Markande during the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/ The Hindu

Here is the list of lowest successfully defended totals in the Indian Premier league:

  • CSK - 116/9 vs KXIP (Durban,2009)
  • SRH - 118 vs MI (Mumbai,2018)
  • KXIP - 119/8 vs MI (Durban,2009)
  • SRH - 119/8 vs PWI (Pune,2013)
  • MI - 120/9 vs PWI (Pune,2012)

Here is the list of the lowest successfully defended totals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad during the IPL:

  • Delhi Capitals - 130/8 vs GT (2023)
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad - 134/9 vs RR (2014)
  • Rajasthan Royals - 168/7 vs KKR (2010)
  • Gujarat Titans - 168/6 vs MI (2024)
  • Rajasthan Royals - 170/6 vs KKR (2014)

