Indian sports wrap, April 19: Equestrian Federation of India announces new competitions

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Friday, April 19. 

Published : Apr 19, 2024 16:20 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Equestrian Federation of India announces new competitions
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Equestrian Federation of India announces new competitions | Photo Credit: ZOHRA BENSEMRA
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Equestrian Federation of India announces new competitions | Photo Credit: ZOHRA BENSEMRA

EQUESTRIAN

Equestrian Federation of India announces new competitions including AEF sanctioned U-21 meets, Para-dressage events in 2024-25 calendar

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) announced an extensive calendar of 41 competitions for the 2024-25 season that includes many firsts.

This will be the first time that India will be hosting an FEI CSI two-star (2*), the Asian Equestrian Federation (AEF), sanctioned U-21 Regional Group III international competitions in Show Jumping and Dressage on borrowed horses along with two Para-Dressage National events apart from three selection trials each for Dressage, Jumping and Eventing respectively to pick the Indian team for the FEI Asian Continental Championships to be held in Pattaya, Thailand in December next year.

The 2024-25 season will start on August 11 with the Sapta Shakti Horse Show in Jaipur with the AEF U-21 Show Jumping competition scheduled for October 12-13 while the Dressage meet will take place at the Army Polo and Riding Centre from November 28 to December 1.

The EFI will also be introducing the Para-Dressage competitions for the first time with the first event to be held from October 18-20. Post which, the second event will take place between October 23-25 at the TARC Equestrian Centre, Chhatarpur.

The selection trials for the FEI Asian Continental Championships will begin with Show Jumping at TARC Centre on December 7 and trials will be held for all three categories over the period of next four months.

EFI will also conduct Show Jumping, Dressage and Tent Pegging events for Sub Junior and Junior and Young Riders category with the top-10 riders in Tent Pegging will be considered for selection for the AEF U-21 Tent Pegging international to be held in Mumbai in March 2025.

- Team Sportstar

Equestrian Federation of India

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
