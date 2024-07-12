WTC Points Table: England remains bottom-placed despite big win over West Indies in 1st Test; India at top

England continued to remain bottom-placed despite its huge win over West Indies in the first Test played at the Lord’s on Friday.

England defeated West Indies by an innings and 114 runs in James Anderson’s last Test match.

After 11 matches, England has 25 percent points with four wins, six losses and a draw. While West Indies stands at sixth position with 26.66 percent points with one win, three losses and a draw in five matches so far.

Here is the updated WTC points table after England vs West Indies 1st Test: