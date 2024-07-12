MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

James Anderson: An icon of England and Test cricket bows out on a high at Lord’s

Anderson competed hard, and at times, he could get abrasive, but his overall loyalty was to his Test cap and the science of fast bowling.

Published : Jul 12, 2024 21:16 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
James Anderson of England leaves the field after his final test appearance on day three of 1st Test Match between England and the West Indies at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.
James Anderson of England leaves the field after his final test appearance on day three of 1st Test Match between England and the West Indies at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

James Anderson of England leaves the field after his final test appearance on day three of 1st Test Match between England and the West Indies at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

There was a moment inside Lord’s hallowed dressing room on Friday. The West Indies had just capitulated and England was the victor by an innings and 114 runs in the first Test.

Inside the change-room, James Anderson was having a chat with Nasser Hussain, who was holding the Sky Sports microphone.

Conversation over, and then Hussain, not the type to reveal a softer emotion, said a ‘thank-you’ and did a half-lean from his chair for an awkward sideways hug, and there was a tremor in his voice. The greatest athletes, while basking in all the adulation from their followers, always yearn for the respect of their peers.

This was Anderson’s moment as Hussain was the great seamer’s captain during his debut Test at Lord’s in 2003.

Hussain then was also England’s captain in the ODIs, with James Anderson part of the bowling attack, right from the early 2000s.
Hussain then was also England’s captain in the ODIs, with James Anderson part of the bowling attack, right from the early 2000s. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Hussain then was also England’s captain in the ODIs, with James Anderson part of the bowling attack, right from the early 2000s. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

For 21 summers, the lad from Burnley, steamed in, momentum harnessed, action precise and delivered balls that tempted and deceived the greatest of batters. In the process, Anderson became a weather-beaten man and even if the pace dropped, he was always asking questions.

ALSO READ: England great Anderson retires with one final flourish

To play 188 Tests, finish third in the all-time wicket-taker’s tally with 704 scalps and to still hold his place largely on merit and not on sentiment, speaks volumes about the skill-sets that Anderson possessed. His was a knife that sliced without a murmur while willow-wielders were not even aware of their death-rattle.

Anderson in tandem with Stuart Broad (604 Test wickets) was a great sight. Just like the West Indian Curtly Ambrose-Courtney Walsh combine, Anderson and Broad aged together. It is never easy being a fast bowler. Ankles, knees, back, shoulders and wrists all endure a steady pounding and the body’s bio-mechanics suffers multiple stress points.

RELATED: ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Retiring Anderson helps England wrap up innings win over West Indies

To bowl at the highest level till 41 while the comforts of an air-conditioned commentary box beckoned for the last few years, must have been tough.

Just like the West Indian Curtly Ambrose-Courtney Walsh combine, Anderson (left) and Broad (right) aged together. 
Just like the West Indian Curtly Ambrose-Courtney Walsh combine, Anderson (left) and Broad (right) aged together.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Just like the West Indian Curtly Ambrose-Courtney Walsh combine, Anderson (left) and Broad (right) aged together.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The reality though is that Anderson had to be nudged to leave as in his mind he was still good enough to deliver in whites. To be placed behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets) and Shane Warne (708), and to have shouldered England’s pace bowling over two decades, is a staggering achievement.

Anderson competed hard, and at times, he could get abrasive, but his overall loyalty was to his Test cap and the science of fast bowling. Rival batters will heave a sigh of relief for the next time they see England in a Test, Anderson won’t be there.

Related Topics

James Anderson /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tour de France 2024: Philipsen wins Stage 13 in sprint finish, Pogacar keeps overall lead
    AP
  2. James Anderson: An icon of England and Test cricket bows out on a high at Lord’s
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Anwar Ali to East Bengal: Why is Mohun Bagan Super Giant trying a legal route and what is the way out for the India defender?
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Wimbledon 2024 to have a new women’s champion as Krejcikova and Paolini battle it out for the crown
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Atiqa Mir: Nine-year-old karting prodigy from Kashmir races to the top with dreams of F1 breakthrough
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Pakistan Cricket retain Yousuf, Shafiq in revamped selection panel
    PTI
  2. James Anderson: An icon of England and Test cricket bows out on a high at Lord’s
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Arshdeep Singh opens up on guidance and disagreements with Bumrah during T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC Points Table: England remains bottom-placed despite big win over West Indies in 1st Test; India at top
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs WI Highlights, 1st Test Day 3: England beats West Indies by an innings and 114 runs at Lord’s
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tour de France 2024: Philipsen wins Stage 13 in sprint finish, Pogacar keeps overall lead
    AP
  2. James Anderson: An icon of England and Test cricket bows out on a high at Lord’s
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Anwar Ali to East Bengal: Why is Mohun Bagan Super Giant trying a legal route and what is the way out for the India defender?
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Wimbledon 2024 to have a new women’s champion as Krejcikova and Paolini battle it out for the crown
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Atiqa Mir: Nine-year-old karting prodigy from Kashmir races to the top with dreams of F1 breakthrough
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment