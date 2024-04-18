MagazineBuy Print

SA-W vs SL-W: Sri Lanka records highest ODI run chase in women’s cricket

Chamari Athapaththu scored an unbeaten 195 to power her side to the record total, registering the third-highest score in women’s ODIs

Published : Apr 18, 2024 10:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Chamari Athapaththu during the T20 World Cup in 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Chamari Athapaththu during the T20 World Cup in 2023. | Photo Credit: MARCO LONGARI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chamari Athapaththu during the T20 World Cup in 2023. | Photo Credit: MARCO LONGARI

Sri Lanka completed the highest successful run chase in Women’s ODI on Wednesday when it shot down South Africa’s total of 301 for five in Potchefstroom.

The previous record was held by Australia which got to 289 runs against New Zealand in 2012. Sri Lanka also became the first twam to chase a 300-plus total in women’s cricket.

Sri Lanka scored 305 for four in its chase which was the joint-highest team total in the second innings of a women’s ODI. South Africa had managed the same score in 2017 against England in pursuit of 374.

Captain Chamari Athapaththu scored an unbeaten 195 to power her side to the record total, registering the third-highest score in women’s ODIs. Only Amelia Kerr of New Zealand and Australia’s Belinda Clarke have recorded higher scores.

