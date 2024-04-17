Women’s CPL to be held as standalone tournament for the first time in August

The 2024 Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will take place in Trinidad & Tobago from August 21 to 29. It remains a three-team affair featuring Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders.

This will be the first time that the WCPL has taken place before the men’s Caribbean Premier League. The WCPL will feature six group games before the top two teams meet in the final on August 29.

The inaugural tournament took place in 2022, running alongside the equivalent men’s tournament. Three teams competed in the tournament, each aligned with a men’s teams.

Trinbago Knight Riders won the inaugural edition while Barbados Royals won the 2023 chapter.