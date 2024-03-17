WPL 2024: How a bad ball turned things around for RCB’s Shreyanka Patil

It takes a grasp over reality to admit your performances have not been up to the mark in a tournament. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Luke Williams was up front about how his team has been far from perfect in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Look at its last couple of games. It took some jail-breaking brilliance from a certain Ellyse Perry, not once but twice, to fan the sparks of ambition into a flame. However, even showstoppers like Perry need a solid supporting act and that’s where Shreyanka Patil enters the conversation.

The 21-year-old had an underwhelming start this season. In her first match (against UP Warriorz), she conceded 32 runs, without picking a wicket, in three overs. Against Gujarat Giants, she conceded 13 runs in a single over. Against an imposing Delhi Capitals, she gave away 40 runs in three overs, getting a wicket too while she gave away 15 runs in two overs for a wicket against Mumbai Indians.

“Shreyanka was the first one to come up and say, ‘I am not bowling well.’ She didn’t need me or anyone else to go to her with that. She came and asked, ‘I am not bowling well. What can I do?’ She’ll come up with the solutions too. That’s her character,” Malolan Rangarajan, RCB’s assistant coach, revealed after the Eliminator where the side beat MI for the second time in a week to make its maiden final.

That week, RCB’s improved performances coincided with Shreyanka regaining her mojo. The turning point was oddly a bad ball Meg Lanning dispatched to the boundary ropes in RCB’s one-run loss to DC in Delhi.

“She knew she was one ball away from feeling good again and that happened with the Meg Lanning wicket,” Shreyanka’s coach Arjun Dev tells Sportstar.

“It was the ball before the wicket. It was a bad ball and went for four but how the ball came out of her hand felt good for her. She came back the next ball and things worked out after that.”

Shreyanka came into that game having missed two matches due to a hand injury. The break was a blessing in disguise, not just in helping her get some time off but also in working on what was going wrong with her technique.

“When the small things go your way, it feels good. We focus on how it’s coming out of the hands,” Dev explains. “If she’s giving it enough revs, if she’s actually overspinning the ball - these are small technical things that we focus on. She knows these things, how to look for them and correct them. She understands her bowling enough to do most of it herself. It doesn’t even have to mean bowling to someone 22 yards away, it could just be spinning the ball to someone 10 yards away. Just watching the seam out of her hands and making her feel like she’s in a better space,” he adds.

Lanning’s wicket was the first of four she would go on to take, conceding 26 runs in her four overs. From an economy rate in excess of 10 in the first part of the tournament, Shreyanka reigned things in to finish with the best economy rate among RCB’s bowlers in this game (6.5).

However, she was left in tears as RCB fell short by one solitary run, with teammates and opponents alike rushing to console her for a remarkable fight, irrespective of the result.

RCB's Shreyanka Patil.

In the Eliminator, much like the league game before that against the same opponent - Mumbai, Shreyanka was fielded in the death, partnering Sophie Molineux and Asha Sobhana in keeping things tight and eventually helping RCB make the summit clash.

She also took the key wickets of Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur when RCB was defending a sub-par 135 against an imposing MI batting lineup. Harmanpreet’s wicket turned the game on its head with MI bottling what was otherwise a comfortable chase in the last 12 balls.

“When you see things like that, you know that when there are crunch moments, these characters will stand up and deliver. Shreyanka is a warrior. Playing with a niggle, nobody will think she has an injury. These are characters we are very proud to have in RCB and we’re excited to see what she will go on to do for the club and the country,” Rangarajan said after the game.

Shreyanka foxing Harmanpreet was no fluke. She was happy to risk the MI captain switching into her trigger-happy mode if it meant she could draw out an error. With MI needing 20 runs from the last 18 balls, Shreyanka tossed the ball up just outside off-stump. She tried to go for it, but Richa Ghosh couldn’t complete the stumping.

Shreyanka kept her calm and sent the next one angling into the stumps, a little quicker this time. She stuck to her stump lines with Amelia Kerr and Harmanpreet for the next few deliveries. And then came the reward, off the last ball of her spell. She tempted Harmanpreet once more with a juicy carrot outside off and the skipper swung her bat. She missed, Richa collected and the bails were dislodged.

Rangarajan identifies her level of preparation as something that stood out even when RCB was scouting Shreyanka.

“When we saw her playing for Karnataka, she was a 19-year-old playing for the senior team, bowling the tough overs. It wasn’t like she was just participating, she was delivering the yorkers under pressure. Along with her coach Arjun (Dev), she does center-wicket practice and simulation, and there’s nothing left to chance. The way she was practising was different from our peers, and was slightly ahead of them,” he said.

Character development in CPL

The significance of this Harmanpreet wicket and how it came about reminds Dev of how the duo plotted Matthews’ wicket when Shreyanka turned out for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) last year.

She beat Matthews with a quicker ball which went too full and clipped her off stump. It made the world sit up and notice the only Indian in the CPL.

That tournament was transformative for Shreyanka in more ways than one.

“She was a complete newbie last year, playing in front of 30,000 people at the Brabourne and DY Patil Stadiums and holding her own. She showed she belonged to this stage. She then got her India break before which she featured in the Caribbean Premier League. CPL was a great experience for her in terms of growing up… just being the overseas player and having the responsibility helped her grow up a little bit. She’s always been looked after like a baby so this helped in maturing a bit in terms of the way she thinks about the game,” Dev says.

He credits Stafanie Taylor, Shreyanka’s captain at the franchise, for much of it.

“Before heading to the CPL, Shreyanka had played domestic cricket and a season of the WPL. So, she went from a very control-oriented domestic set-up to a different environment. You practice, you play and then you’re on your own. As an overseas player, that added responsibility was there on her. She wasn’t someone who could just come in and bowl the easy overs and get done with it. She needed to bowl the tough overs, when pressure built, the captain would turn to her. Stafanie Taylor was her captain there and after the first game, she told her to set her own fields and do as she deemed fit. That was completely new for her and it was a freedom she craved for a long time. We believe in planning and she had her plans and when Taylor gave her that freedom, she really took off. Stafanie told her to do her thing, saying she would step in if it doesn’t work. That was really nice for her,” he adds.

Control is an element Dev is trying to work on with Shreyanka, not in the way you’d think though. While control is great for a bowler in terms of mastery over their skills, it might not be the best way to make leaders of those who show promise.

“In domestic cricket, I don’t think youngsters or even senior players are allowed to be leaders. There’s a lot of control and everyone feels discipline is important and rules are key. In that environment, I don’t feel you’re going to have leaders growing. You’re just going to have followers,” he points out.

Ripple effect

Following might not always be a bad thing though. Shreyanka, as Dev puts it, is a true-blue Bangalore girl. She loves the big stage and loves the attention and has the wares to put on a show with bat and ball. However, she serves a larger purpose in being a bridge between the level of cricket at tournaments like the WPL and CPL and the domestic ecosystem.

Dev points out how rubbing shoulders with the likes of Perry could go a long way in rounding out Shreyanka as an individual in a cut-throat sport like cricket.

“There was a moment in the Eliminator where Perry dove by the boundary trying to stop a ball. She couldn’t and it went for four. She could have, per her own lofty standards. Anyone else would have hit the ground or said, ‘Damn’, but not Perry. She picked up the ball and ran to her next fielding position. Those things go a long way. Your body language is picked up by these kids. Hopefully that passes on from Shreyanka to the domestic cricket circles she moves around in. That’s the purpose. For cricket to get strong, all of this needs to pass on to the domestic scene,” he says.

But these are conversations for another day. For now, Dev will be in the stands, braving the cold Delhi evening air and the stinging pangs of nervousness as he watches his student and her side bid for a maiden franchise title, something the side’s men’s vertical has not done in 15 years.

You’d think he has advice for her bowling, but that’s not what he’s expecting a better showing in.

“During our preparations, we factored the celebrations too! That is also planned for. Her celebrations have been a bit boring I think this season. I hope she has a couple in the bag she whips out for the final (laughs).”