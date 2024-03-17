IPL 2024: Iyer links up with Kolkata Knight Riders despite injury concerns

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has joined the team’s training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

There had been doubts over Iyer’s participation in the initial part of the league due to his back-related issues.

KKR posted pictures of the skipper arriving in the city on Saturday.

The 29-year-old had missed the last season as he underwent a back surgery in April. He returned to action in September but his back continues to cause him discomfort.

He played the opening two Tests against England before complaining of back stiffness following which he was removed for the Indian squad for the last three games.

Iyer skipped Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal as well but played the semifinal and final.

However, he was unable to take the field on the last two days of the final against Vidarbha due to back trouble.

KKR opens its 2024 IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on March 23.