Robin Minz likely to miss IPL 2024 after bike accident, says Gujarat Titans head coach Nehra

The 21-year-old was set to become the first tribal player to feature in the IPL and his debut was a much-awaited plot line of the upcoming tournament.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 19:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Minz turned heads when he attracted a bid of Rs. 3.60 crore at the auction last year from 2022 champion Gujarat Titans. 
FILE PHOTO: Minz turned heads when he attracted a bid of Rs. 3.60 crore at the auction last year from 2022 champion Gujarat Titans.  | Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM
Wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz is unlikely to feature in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra said on Saturday.

“It is unfortunate but we were also excited about a guy like Minz,” he said on Minz’s availability for the upcoming IPL season.

Minz had suffered a minor bike accident earlier this month in Ranchi. “Yes. He is fine. It is just minor bruises and nothing serious. He is recovering well,” his father, Francis, who works as a security guard at the Ranchi airport, was quoted as saying by PTI after the accident.

Minz turned heads when he attracted a bid of Rs. 3.60 crore at the auction last year from 2022 champion Gujarat Titans. Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad had also shown interest in the Jharkhand-born batter before Titans came up with the winning bid.

The 21-year-old was set to become the first tribal player to feature in the IPL and his debut was a much-awaited plot line of the upcoming tournament.

Titans will also be missing the services of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who underwent surgery last month for a heel problem.

