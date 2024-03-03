MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans batter Robin Minz suffers minor bike accident

The 21-year-old, Minz, suffered the accident on Saturday as his bike made contact with an oncoming motorcycle, as he lost control of his vehicle.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 18:56 IST , Ranchi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Minz was scheduled to join Titan’s pre-IPL camp in Ahmedabad but now there could be a slight delay in him linking up with his teammates.
Minz was scheduled to join Titan’s pre-IPL camp in Ahmedabad but now there could be a slight delay in him linking up with his teammates. | Photo Credit: Instagram / Robin Minz
Minz was scheduled to join Titan’s pre-IPL camp in Ahmedabad but now there could be a slight delay in him linking up with his teammates. | Photo Credit: Instagram / Robin Minz

Young wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz, who was signed by Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in December last year, met with a minor accident and is recuperating in a local hospital here, said his father Francis.

Minz suffered the accident on Saturday as his bike made contact with an oncoming motorcycle, as he lost control of his vehicle.

“Yes. He is fine. It is just minor bruises and nothing serious. He is recovering well,” Francis, who is working as a security guard at the Ranchi airport, told PTI.

Minz, who attracted a bid of three crore sixty lakhs from the Titans, had returned to his hometown after playing in the Col. C. K. Nayudu Trophy quarterfinal for Jharkhand against Karnataka.

The 21-year-old made a fine 137 in the match but Karnataka entered the semifinals by virtue of the first innings lead.

“We have been told that his bike has been damaged a bit but Minz is under no danger and he should be out of hospital very soon,” a JSCA official informed.

Minz was scheduled to join Titan’s pre-IPL camp in Ahmedabad but now there could be a slight delay in him linking up with his teammates.

