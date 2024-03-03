MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Mantri helps Madhya Pradesh wrest control against Vidarbha on Day 2

The 30-year-old southpaw scored his third First-Class century of the season in 210 balls, building significant fifth and sixth wicket partnerships and giving Madhya Pradesh an 82-run lead.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 18:19 IST , Nagpur - 2 MINS READ

Abhishek Saini
Abhishek Saini
Hianshu Mantri celebrates after scoring his century against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy semifinal at the VCA Civil Line stadium in Nagpur on Sunday.
Hianshu Mantri celebrates after scoring his century against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy semifinal at the VCA Civil Line stadium in Nagpur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

Hianshu Mantri celebrates after scoring his century against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy semifinal at the VCA Civil Line stadium in Nagpur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

Himanshu Mantri’s century (126, 265b, 13x4, 1x6) served as the archetype of the steely resolve often associated with the longest format, laying the platform for Madhya Pradesh to pull ahead against Vidarbha on the second day of the first Ranji Trophy semifinal at the VCA Stadium (Civil Lines) in Nagpur on Sunday.

The southpaw was handed a reprieve on 39 and made the most of it, forging innings-steering fifth-and sixth-wicket partnerships with Sagar Solanki and Saransh Jain, respectively.

Vidarbha, chasing a deficit of 82 runs, lost Atharva Taide, who was given leg-before-wicket while shouldering arms to a delivery that seamed back in. Dhruv Shorey and Akshay Wakhare took the home side to 13 for one at Stumps.

ALSO READ: Focus on line and length, rather than speed, paid dividends, says Tushar Deshpande

The day started with the defiance of Mantri and Harsh Gawali but turned on its head after Vidarbha pacers exploited the two-paced nature of the wicket.

After adding just six runs to its overnight tally in the first six overs, Mantri broke the early morning snoozefest with a clip off his pads against Yash Thakur. Umesh Yadav lured Mantri into fishing outside off-stump, only for Karun Nair to spill the chance at first slip.

If it had the worst end of the weather on the first day, the aid from the surface on the second was reparation of sorts for Vidarbha. Umesh and Thakur combined in the final hour of the morning session to send MP from 81 for one to 93 for four.

MP’s resistance was cracked when Thakur’s length ball skidded on and trapped Gawali in front. Umesh cleaned up Shubham Sharma before Thakur had Venkatesh Iyer plumb in front to pull Vidarbha back in the fray.

With their backs against the wall, Solanki and Mantri added 52 runs for the fifth wicket before a mix-up led to the former’s run out. But Mantri took matters into his own hands, dancing down to hoist Wakhare for a four and a six off back-to-back deliveries before getting to his third First-Class century of the season, in 210 balls.

ALSO READ: Mumbai captain Rahane says poor form ‘just a phase’, hopes to shine against Tamil Nadu

Saransh imitated his partner as he stepped out against Wakhare to loft the off-spinner down the ground. But the tweaker had the last laugh when his length delivery held off the surface, causing Saransh to chip to cover, ending the sixth-wicket stand for 73 runs.

Mantri perished when wicketkeeper Akshay Wadkar pre-meditated his sweep and pouched him down the leg-side. Thakur and Umesh returned to wrap up the tail, keeping the deficit below 100 runs.

BRIEF SCORES
Vidarbha 170 & 13/1 trails Madhya Pradesh 252 (Himanshu Mantri 126; Umesh Yadav 3/40, Yash Thakur 3/51) by 69 runs.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh /

Yash Thakur /

Vidarbha /

Ranji Trophy /

Atharwa Taide /

Dhruv Shorey /

Akshay Wakhare /

Umesh Yadav /

Akshay Wadkar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Shardul Thakur’s ton overshadows Sai Kishore’s brilliance, puts Mumbai in command on Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. DC-W vs GG-W live score, WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants 12/0 (1); Shafali, Lanning open the innings vs Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans batter Robin Minz suffers minor bike accident
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Mantri helps Madhya Pradesh wrest control against Vidarbha on Day 2
    Abhishek Saini
  5. WPL 2024: From Baroda cricket to Women’s Premier League via Goa, Tarannum Pathan on course to living late father’s dream
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Shardul Thakur’s ton overshadows Sai Kishore’s brilliance, puts Mumbai in command on Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Tamil Nadu skipper Sai Kishore joins elite 50-wicket club, earns high praise from Shardul Thakur
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Mantri helps Madhya Pradesh wrest control against Vidarbha on Day 2
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Focus on line and length, rather than speed, paid dividends, says Tushar Deshpande
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Shardul, Deshpande keep Mumbai ahead against Tamil Nadu on Day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Shardul Thakur’s ton overshadows Sai Kishore’s brilliance, puts Mumbai in command on Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. DC-W vs GG-W live score, WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants 12/0 (1); Shafali, Lanning open the innings vs Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans batter Robin Minz suffers minor bike accident
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Mantri helps Madhya Pradesh wrest control against Vidarbha on Day 2
    Abhishek Saini
  5. WPL 2024: From Baroda cricket to Women’s Premier League via Goa, Tarannum Pathan on course to living late father’s dream
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment