MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy semifinal: Mumbai captain Rahane says poor form ‘just a phase’, hopes to shine against Tamil Nadu

Ajinkya Ranahe, who has led India to rare glory, is going through the worst of his 17 seasons in First Class cricket, with just  115 runs from 10 innings, including three ducks.

Published : Mar 01, 2024 21:12 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Rahane, despite the runs having dried, has stuck to his pre-match routine, having a long hit in the nets on Friday and appeared confident before the semifinal against Tamil Nadu.
Rahane, despite the runs having dried, has stuck to his pre-match routine, having a long hit in the nets on Friday and appeared confident before the semifinal against Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini / The Hindu
infoIcon

Rahane, despite the runs having dried, has stuck to his pre-match routine, having a long hit in the nets on Friday and appeared confident before the semifinal against Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini / The Hindu

Early on in the Ranji Trophy season, Ajinkya Rahane had stated that besides leading Mumbai to a record 42nd title, he was looking forward to making a case for completing his personal objective of playing 100 Tests.

While Mumbai is two steps away from ending its eight-year title drought, Rahane seems to have been pegged further back from earning a recall into India’s Test set-up. After all, the veteran is going through the worst of his 17 seasons in First Class cricket.

Rahane’s tally of 115 runs from 10 innings, including three ducks, at an average of 12.77 is less than acceptable for any middle-order bat, let alone a stalwart from Mumbai. But the man who has led India to rare glory did not shy away from facing a query about his flak.

RELATED: Shreyas Iyer doesn’t need encouragement to perform, says Mumbai captain Rahane

“Sometimes, it’s just a phase. You have to respect that. When you are batting well and when you’re scoring runs, even then you are going through a phase, scoring consistently,” Rahane said, without blinking his eyelid, ahead of the crucial semifinal against Tamil Nadu.

Despite the runs having dried, Rahane has stuck to his pre-match routine. Just like he was timing the ball sweetly on the pre-match day of the quarterfinal last week, Rahane had a long hit in the nets on Friday and appeared confident.

Rahane in Ranji Trophy 2023-24
vs Andhra (Mumbai, BKC): 0
vs Kerala (Thumba): 0 and 16
vs Uttar Pradesh (Mumbai, Wankhede): 8 and 9
vs Chhattisgarh (Raipur): 1 and 56*
vs Assam (Mumbai, BKC): 22
vs Baroda (Mumbai, BKC): 3 and 0.

He stressed there hasn’t been anything wrong with his game.

“There is nothing wrong with my batting. It’s just a phase, and I have to respect this phase. Be positive and back my game, back my instinct.

“Whatever experience I have, I just have to go out there and play freely. So, there’s nothing wrong with my batting or anything,” he said.

While he has been found to have been rooted to the crease or misreading length frequently, Rahane has also been a victim of terrible decisions, as was the case against Andhra in January during his maiden hit of the season.

ALSO READ: Chandrakant Pandit eyes victory against former side as Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh face off

Even when the ball was clearly sliding down the leg side, he was adjudged leg-before wicket. But with the team having fared extremely well, Rahane is unperturbed by his batting form.

“As I said, when you score runs consistently, you are going through that phase and you respect that phase. You don’t want to go far too ahead,” he said.

“Even in this, I feel as a player, you have to be confident. You have to respect this phase and move forward and try to learn whatever you can.”

Related Topics

Ajinkya Rahane /

Mumbai /

Ranji Trophy /

Tamil Nadu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UPW vs GG Live Score, WPL 2024: Giants 142/5 (20); Warriorz 13/0 (2); Healy, Navgire open in 143-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE, MBSG 3-0 JFC, ISL 10: Sadiku, Cummings, Petratos goals keep Mariners in comfortable lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy semifinal: Mumbai captain Rahane says poor form ‘just a phase’, hopes to shine against Tamil Nadu
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Czech tennis president, Ivo Kaderka, in detention accused of fraud after federation raided by police
    AP
  5. PKL Final Live Score: Puneri Paltan crowned champion after 28-23 win over Haryana Steelers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy semifinal: Mumbai captain Rahane says poor form ‘just a phase’, hopes to shine against Tamil Nadu
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Ranji Trophy preview: Chandrakant Pandit eyes victory against former side as Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh face off
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Shreyas Iyer doesn’t need encouragement to perform, says Mumbai captain Rahane before Ranji Trophy semifinal
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Ranji Trophy semifinal: Shreyas Iyer in focus as Mumbai looks to derail Sai Kishore’s Tamil Nadu
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Don’t take the game lightly and never consider yourself bigger than the game: Chandrakant Pandit
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UPW vs GG Live Score, WPL 2024: Giants 142/5 (20); Warriorz 13/0 (2); Healy, Navgire open in 143-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE, MBSG 3-0 JFC, ISL 10: Sadiku, Cummings, Petratos goals keep Mariners in comfortable lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy semifinal: Mumbai captain Rahane says poor form ‘just a phase’, hopes to shine against Tamil Nadu
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Czech tennis president, Ivo Kaderka, in detention accused of fraud after federation raided by police
    AP
  5. PKL Final Live Score: Puneri Paltan crowned champion after 28-23 win over Haryana Steelers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment