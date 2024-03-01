Ranji Trophy semifinal: Mumbai captain Rahane says poor form ‘just a phase’, hopes to shine against Tamil Nadu

Early on in the Ranji Trophy season, Ajinkya Rahane had stated that besides leading Mumbai to a record 42nd title, he was looking forward to making a case for completing his personal objective of playing 100 Tests.

While Mumbai is two steps away from ending its eight-year title drought, Rahane seems to have been pegged further back from earning a recall into India’s Test set-up. After all, the veteran is going through the worst of his 17 seasons in First Class cricket.

Rahane’s tally of 115 runs from 10 innings, including three ducks, at an average of 12.77 is less than acceptable for any middle-order bat, let alone a stalwart from Mumbai. But the man who has led India to rare glory did not shy away from facing a query about his flak.

“Sometimes, it’s just a phase. You have to respect that. When you are batting well and when you’re scoring runs, even then you are going through a phase, scoring consistently,” Rahane said, without blinking his eyelid, ahead of the crucial semifinal against Tamil Nadu.

Despite the runs having dried, Rahane has stuck to his pre-match routine. Just like he was timing the ball sweetly on the pre-match day of the quarterfinal last week, Rahane had a long hit in the nets on Friday and appeared confident.

Rahane in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 vs Andhra (Mumbai, BKC): 0 vs Kerala (Thumba): 0 and 16 vs Uttar Pradesh (Mumbai, Wankhede): 8 and 9 vs Chhattisgarh (Raipur): 1 and 56* vs Assam (Mumbai, BKC): 22 vs Baroda (Mumbai, BKC): 3 and 0.

He stressed there hasn’t been anything wrong with his game.

“There is nothing wrong with my batting. It’s just a phase, and I have to respect this phase. Be positive and back my game, back my instinct.

“Whatever experience I have, I just have to go out there and play freely. So, there’s nothing wrong with my batting or anything,” he said.

While he has been found to have been rooted to the crease or misreading length frequently, Rahane has also been a victim of terrible decisions, as was the case against Andhra in January during his maiden hit of the season.

Even when the ball was clearly sliding down the leg side, he was adjudged leg-before wicket. But with the team having fared extremely well, Rahane is unperturbed by his batting form.

“As I said, when you score runs consistently, you are going through that phase and you respect that phase. You don’t want to go far too ahead,” he said.

“Even in this, I feel as a player, you have to be confident. You have to respect this phase and move forward and try to learn whatever you can.”