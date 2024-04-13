MagazineBuy Print

Live

Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 8: Gukesh in time advantage vs Vidit in opening; Humpy-Vaishali, Praggnanandhaa-Firoujza in balance

FIDE Candidates 2024 LIVE: Follow for all the live updates from the FIDE Chess Candidates 2024 Round 8.

Updated : Apr 14, 2024 01:01 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIDE Chess Candidates 2024 round eight happening in Toronto.

D. Gukesh vs Vidit Gujrathi Live Board:

Praggnanandhaa vs Alireza Firouzja Live Board:

R. Vaishali vs Koneru Humpy Live Board:

  • April 14, 2024 00:41
    Gukesh vs Vidit

    Gukesh advances his h file pawn. Quite a weird set of moves from the 17-year-old Indian against compatriot Vidit. 

  • April 14, 2024 00:39
    Pragg vs Firouzja

    Pragg seems to be well-prepared in the current line of play. He has developed both of his knights and a bishop. He has offered a knight exchange and Firoujza needs to decide whether to take back from b pawn or e pawn. 

    Screenshot 2024-04-14 003705.png

  • April 14, 2024 00:35
    Nepo vs Abasov

    Ian Nepomniachtchi opens up his a-file by chopping Nijat Abasov’s second pawn. We can see a fast match progression in this board. 

  • April 14, 2024 00:32
    Nakamura vs Caruana

    A common Morphy Defense of Ruy Lopez is on the Hikaru Nakamura vs Fabiano Caruana game. Both Americans have short castled by the move no. 9. 

  • April 14, 2024 00:31
    Gukesh vs Vidit

    Gukesh plays an unusual a6 move, trying to open his extreme file quite too soon. This seemed to have confused Vidit, who had been thinking about his fifth move for over 15 minutes. 

  • April 14, 2024 00:22
    Humpy vs Vaishali

    Grünfeld Defense on the Humpy vs Vaishali board. 

  • April 14, 2024 00:21
    Gukesh vs Vidit

    Gukesh develops both his knights to start things off in the game against Vidit. 

  • April 14, 2024 00:19
    Here we go

    And the live action starts now. Already an exchange happened in the Pragg vs Firouzja match where the Taimanov Variation of the Sicilian Defense is being played. 

  • April 14, 2024 00:05
    Gukesh vs Vidit Live

    D Gukesh vs Vidit Gujrathi, LIVE FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 8 match updates, live board

    FIDE Candidates 2024: India’s D Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi will face each other in the round eight of the FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto on Sunday.

  • April 13, 2024 23:53
    Why 15 minutes of delay in the broadcast?

    So if you don’t know, there is a 15-minute delay in all the official broadcasts of the games to ensure anti-cheating measures. The live board will be activated at 12:15 IST.

  • April 13, 2024 23:39
    Can Pragg avenge Gukesh’s Round 7 Loss?
  • April 13, 2024 23:33
    Leaderboards

    Open Category

    1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 4.5
    2. D Gukesh (IND) - 4.0
    3. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 4.0
    4. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 4.0
    5. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 3.5
    6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 3.5
    7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 2.5
    8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 2.0

    Women’s Category

    1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 5.0
    2. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 4.5
    3. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 4.0
    4. Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 4.0
    5. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 3.0
    6. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 2.5
    7. R. Vaishali (IND) - 2.5
    8. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 2.5
  • April 13, 2024 23:13
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?

    The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?

    There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.

  • April 13, 2024 23:08
    Round 7 Highlights

    Chess Candidates 2024 Highlights, Round 7: Vidit, Praggnanandhaa, Humpy settle for draws; Firouzja beats Gukesh; Vaishali loses to Tingjie

    FIDE Candidates 2024: Follow for all the highlights from the FIDE Chess Candidates 2024 Round 7 action which happened in Toronto, Canada on Friday.

  • April 13, 2024 23:05
    Round 8 Pairings

    Open

    Hikaru Nakamura - Fabiano Caruana 

    Ian Nepomniachtchi - Nijat Abasov 

    Praggnanandhaa R - Alireza Firouzja 

    Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Gukesh D 

    Women’s

    Kateryna Lagno - Aleksandra Goryachkina 

    Nurgyul Salimova - Anna Muzychuk 

    Tan Zhongyi - Lei Tingjie 

    Humpy Koneru - Vaishali Rameshbabu

  • April 13, 2024 22:57
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIDE Candidates 2024 round eight, happening at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Sunday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

