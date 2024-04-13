Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 8: Gukesh in time advantage vs Vidit in opening; Humpy-Vaishali, Praggnanandhaa-Firoujza in balance

- April 14, 2024 00:41Gukesh vs Vidit
Gukesh advances his h file pawn. Quite a weird set of moves from the 17-year-old Indian against compatriot Vidit.
- April 14, 2024 00:39Pragg vs Firouzja
Pragg seems to be well-prepared in the current line of play. He has developed both of his knights and a bishop. He has offered a knight exchange and Firoujza needs to decide whether to take back from b pawn or e pawn.
- April 14, 2024 00:35Nepo vs Abasov
Ian Nepomniachtchi opens up his a-file by chopping Nijat Abasov’s second pawn. We can see a fast match progression in this board.
- April 14, 2024 00:32Nakamura vs Caruana
A common Morphy Defense of Ruy Lopez is on the Hikaru Nakamura vs Fabiano Caruana game. Both Americans have short castled by the move no. 9.
- April 14, 2024 00:31Gukesh vs Vidit
Gukesh plays an unusual a6 move, trying to open his extreme file quite too soon. This seemed to have confused Vidit, who had been thinking about his fifth move for over 15 minutes.
- April 14, 2024 00:22Humpy vs Vaishali
Grünfeld Defense on the Humpy vs Vaishali board.
- April 14, 2024 00:21Gukesh vs Vidit
Gukesh develops both his knights to start things off in the game against Vidit.
- April 14, 2024 00:19Here we go
And the live action starts now. Already an exchange happened in the Pragg vs Firouzja match where the Taimanov Variation of the Sicilian Defense is being played.
- April 13, 2024 23:53Why 15 minutes of delay in the broadcast?
So if you don’t know, there is a 15-minute delay in all the official broadcasts of the games to ensure anti-cheating measures. The live board will be activated at 12:15 IST.
- April 13, 2024 23:39Can Pragg avenge Gukesh’s Round 7 Loss?
- April 13, 2024 23:33Leaderboards
Open Category
- Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 4.5
- D Gukesh (IND) - 4.0
- Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 4.0
- R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 4.0
- Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 3.5
- Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 3.5
- Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 2.5
- Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 2.0
Women’s Category
- Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 5.0
- Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 4.5
- Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 4.0
- Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 4.0
- Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 3.0
- Koneru Humpy (IND) - 2.5
- R. Vaishali (IND) - 2.5
- Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 2.5
- April 13, 2024 23:13Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?
The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.
- April 13, 2024 23:08Round 7 Highlights
- April 13, 2024 23:05Round 8 Pairings
Open
Hikaru Nakamura - Fabiano Caruana
Ian Nepomniachtchi - Nijat Abasov
Praggnanandhaa R - Alireza Firouzja
Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Gukesh D
Women’s
Kateryna Lagno - Aleksandra Goryachkina
Nurgyul Salimova - Anna Muzychuk
Tan Zhongyi - Lei Tingjie
Humpy Koneru - Vaishali Rameshbabu
- April 13, 2024 22:57Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIDE Candidates 2024 round eight, happening at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Sunday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
