Live

Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 7: Praggnanandhaa vs Caruana in exciting opening; Slow start in Vidit vs Abasov

FIDE Candidates 2024 LIVE: Follow for all live updates from the FIDE Chess Candidates 2024 Round 7 action happening in Toronto, Canada on Friday.

Updated : Apr 12, 2024 01:07 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the FIDE Chess Candidates 2024 round seven actions happening in Toronto, Canada on Friday.

D. Gukesh vs Alireza Firouzja Live board:

R. Praggnanandhaa vs Fabiano Caruana Live board:

Vidit Gujrathi vs Nijat Abasov Live board:

  • April 12, 2024 00:49
    Hikaru vs Nepo

    Hikaru forces Nepomniachtchi to think deeply in a complex position. The question here is whether the Russian will exchange the rooks on the e-file or not. 

  • April 12, 2024 00:45
    Vaishali vs Tingjie

    Playing with white pieces, Lei Tingjie is taking her time against Vaishali. She has spent nearly 20 minutes on her last three moves. 

  • April 12, 2024 00:42
    Pragg vs Caruana

    Caruana trades his knight for Pragg’s light-squared bishop as the position continues to be stable after the first 14 moves. 

  • April 12, 2024 00:33
    Hikaru vs Nepo

    Hikaru chops off Nepomniachtchi’s rook in the 16th move in Petrov’s Defense game and we could see an exciting game here with material imbalance right from the start. 

  • April 12, 2024 00:30
    Humpy vs Muzhychuk

    Muzychuk offers a dark-squared bishop exchange and Humpy instantly accepts it in the Morphy Defense of Ruy Lopez game. 

  • April 12, 2024 00:26
    Pragg continues to surprise opponents with weird games

  • April 12, 2024 00:23
    Indian defense in Gukesh vs Firouzja

    Ruy Lopez in the Vidit vs Abasov game is being played, while it’s an Indian defense game in the Gukesh vs Firouzja board. 

  • April 12, 2024 00:21
    Pragg vs Caruana

    We’re off to an exciting start in the open category. Praggnanandhaa plays an advanced version of the French Defense against Fabiano Caruana, who has the white pieces. 

  • April 11, 2024 23:59
    Praggnanandhaa vs Fabiano Caruana LIVE

    Praggnanandhaa vs Fabiano Caruana, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 7 match updates, live board

    India’s R. Praggnanandhaa takes on USA’s Fabiano Caruana in a round seven encounter in the FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto, Canada on Friday.

  • April 11, 2024 23:54
    Why 15 minutes of delay in the broadcast?

    So if you don’t know, there is a 15-minute delay in all the official broadcasts of the games to ensure anti-cheating measures. The live board will be activated at 12:15 IST. 

  • April 11, 2024 23:47
    Candidates review after first break
  • April 11, 2024 23:35
    Leaderboards after round 6

    Open Category

    1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 4.0 

    2. D Gukesh (IND) - 4.0 

    3. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 3.5 

    4. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 3.5 

    5. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 3.0 

    6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 3.0 

    7. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 1.5 

    8. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 1.5

    Women’s Category

    1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 4.5 

    2. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 4.0 

    3. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 3.5 

    4. Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 3.0 

    5. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 2.5 

    6. R. Vaishali (IND) - 2.5 

    7. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 2.0 

    8. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 2.0

  • April 11, 2024 23:26
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?

    The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?

    There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.

  • April 11, 2024 23:17
    Round 6 Highlights

    Chess Candidates 2024, Round 6 Highlights: Pragg beats Abasov; Vidit beats Firouzja; Gukesh draws vs Nakamura; Humpy, Vaishali lose

    FIDE Candidates 2024: Follow for all Updates and highlights from the FIDE Chess Candidates 2024 Round 6 action happening in Toronto, Canada on Thursday.

  • April 11, 2024 23:17
    Round 7 Pairings

    Open

    Alireza Firouzja - D Gukesh 

    Hikaru Nakamura - Ian Nepomniachtchi 

    Nijat Abasov - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi 

    Fabiano Caruana - Praggnanandhaa R 

    Women’s

    Vaishali Rameshbabu - Lei Tingjie 

    Kateryna Lagno - Nurgyul Salimova 

    Koneru Humpy - Anna Muzychuk 

    Tan Zhongyi - Aleksandra Goryachkina

  • April 11, 2024 23:05
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live Coverage of the FIDE Chess Candidates 2024 round seven actions happening in Toronto, Canada on Friday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

Related Topics

Candidates 2024

