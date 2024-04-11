Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 7: Praggnanandhaa vs Caruana in exciting opening; Slow start in Vidit vs Abasov

- April 12, 2024 00:49Hikaru vs Nepo
Hikaru forces Nepomniachtchi to think deeply in a complex position. The question here is whether the Russian will exchange the rooks on the e-file or not.
- April 12, 2024 00:45Vaishali vs Tingjie
Playing with white pieces, Lei Tingjie is taking her time against Vaishali. She has spent nearly 20 minutes on her last three moves.
- April 12, 2024 00:42Pragg vs Caruana
Caruana trades his knight for Pragg’s light-squared bishop as the position continues to be stable after the first 14 moves.
- April 12, 2024 00:33Hikaru vs Nepo
Hikaru chops off Nepomniachtchi’s rook in the 16th move in Petrov’s Defense game and we could see an exciting game here with material imbalance right from the start.
- April 12, 2024 00:30Humpy vs Muzhychuk
Muzychuk offers a dark-squared bishop exchange and Humpy instantly accepts it in the Morphy Defense of Ruy Lopez game.
- April 12, 2024 00:26Pragg continues to surprise opponents with weird games
- April 12, 2024 00:23Indian defense in Gukesh vs Firouzja
Ruy Lopez in the Vidit vs Abasov game is being played, while it’s an Indian defense game in the Gukesh vs Firouzja board.
- April 12, 2024 00:21Pragg vs Caruana
We’re off to an exciting start in the open category. Praggnanandhaa plays an advanced version of the French Defense against Fabiano Caruana, who has the white pieces.
- April 11, 2024 23:59Praggnanandhaa vs Fabiano Caruana LIVE
- April 11, 2024 23:54Why 15 minutes of delay in the broadcast?
So if you don’t know, there is a 15-minute delay in all the official broadcasts of the games to ensure anti-cheating measures. The live board will be activated at 12:15 IST.
- April 11, 2024 23:47Candidates review after first break
- April 11, 2024 23:35Leaderboards after round 6
Open Category
1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 4.0
2. D Gukesh (IND) - 4.0
3. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 3.5
4. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 3.5
5. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 3.0
6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 3.0
7. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 1.5
8. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 1.5
Women’s Category
1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 4.5
2. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 4.0
3. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 3.5
4. Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 3.0
5. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 2.5
6. R. Vaishali (IND) - 2.5
7. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 2.0
8. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 2.0
- April 11, 2024 23:26Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?
The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.
- April 11, 2024 23:17Round 6 Highlights
- April 11, 2024 23:17Round 7 Pairings
Open
Alireza Firouzja - D Gukesh
Hikaru Nakamura - Ian Nepomniachtchi
Nijat Abasov - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi
Fabiano Caruana - Praggnanandhaa R
Women’s
Vaishali Rameshbabu - Lei Tingjie
Kateryna Lagno - Nurgyul Salimova
Koneru Humpy - Anna Muzychuk
Tan Zhongyi - Aleksandra Goryachkina
- April 11, 2024 23:05Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live Coverage of the FIDE Chess Candidates 2024 round seven actions happening in Toronto, Canada on Friday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
