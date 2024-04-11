MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Praggnanandhaa vs Fabiano Caruana, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 7 match updates, live board

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa takes on USA’s Fabiano Caruana in a round seven encounter in the FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto, Canada on Friday.

Updated : Apr 12, 2024 00:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s R. Praggnanandhaa takes on USA’s Fabiano Caruana.
India’s R. Praggnanandhaa takes on USA’s Fabiano Caruana. | Photo Credit: Sportstar
infoIcon

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa takes on USA’s Fabiano Caruana. | Photo Credit: Sportstar

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa takes on USA’s Fabiano Caruana in a round seven encounter in the FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto, Canada on Friday.

PRAGGNANANDHAA VS CARUANA ROUND 7 MATCH LIVE:

Round 7 Indian Schedule

Fabiano Caruana (USA) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND)

Nijat Abasov (AZE) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND)

Alireza Firouzja (FRA) vs D. Gukesh (IND)

Anna Muzychuk (UKR) vs Humpy Koneru (IND)

Lei Tingjie (CHN) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND)

Format

Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.

Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.

Time Control

The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

Related Topics

Candidates 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 7: Praggnanandhaa up against Caruana; Gukesh takes on Firouzja; Vidit vs Abasov
    Team Sportstar
  2. Praggnanandhaa vs Fabiano Caruana, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 7 match updates, live board
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vidit Gujrathi vs Nijat Abasov, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 7 match updates, live board
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gukesh vs Alireza Firouzja, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 7 match updates, live board
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru no match for Mumbai Indians
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Praggnanandhaa vs Fabiano Caruana, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 7 match updates, live board
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vidit Gujrathi vs Nijat Abasov, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 7 match updates, live board
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gukesh vs Alireza Firouzja, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 7 match updates, live board
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 7: Praggnanandhaa up against Caruana; Gukesh takes on Firouzja; Vidit vs Abasov
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024, Round 6: Second loss for Humpy, Vaishali on a day of decisive battles
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 7: Praggnanandhaa up against Caruana; Gukesh takes on Firouzja; Vidit vs Abasov
    Team Sportstar
  2. Praggnanandhaa vs Fabiano Caruana, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 7 match updates, live board
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vidit Gujrathi vs Nijat Abasov, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 7 match updates, live board
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gukesh vs Alireza Firouzja, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 7 match updates, live board
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru no match for Mumbai Indians
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment