India’s R. Praggnanandhaa takes on USA’s Fabiano Caruana in a round seven encounter in the FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto, Canada on Friday.
PRAGGNANANDHAA VS CARUANA ROUND 7 MATCH LIVE:
Round 7 Indian Schedule
Fabiano Caruana (USA) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND)
Nijat Abasov (AZE) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND)
Alireza Firouzja (FRA) vs D. Gukesh (IND)
Anna Muzychuk (UKR) vs Humpy Koneru (IND)
Lei Tingjie (CHN) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND)
Format
Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.
Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.
Time Control
The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.
For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.
Latest on Sportstar
- Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 7: Praggnanandhaa up against Caruana; Gukesh takes on Firouzja; Vidit vs Abasov
- Praggnanandhaa vs Fabiano Caruana, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 7 match updates, live board
- Vidit Gujrathi vs Nijat Abasov, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 7 match updates, live board
- Gukesh vs Alireza Firouzja, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 7 match updates, live board
- MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru no match for Mumbai Indians
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE