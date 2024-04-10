MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 6: Vidit vs Firouzja; Gukesh takes on Hikaru; Praggnanandhaa up against Abasov

FIDE Candidates 2024: Follow for all Live Updates from the FIDE Chess Candidates 2024 Round 6 action happening in Toronto, Canada on Thursday.

Updated : Apr 11, 2024 00:45 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the FIDE Chess Candidates 2024 Round 6 action happening in Toronto, Canada on Thursday. 

Vidit Gujrathi vs Alireza Firouzja Live Board:

D Gukesh vs Hikaru Nakamura Live Board:

Praggnanandhaa vs Abasov Live Board:

  • April 11, 2024 00:41
    Vidit vs Firouzja

    Nearly flawless game from Vidit so far. 100% accuracy so far, as per Chess.com. But once again, he is at fault for dwelling too long on moves early on. Firouzja has more than 20 minutes on the clock. 

  • April 11, 2024 00:34
    Gukesh vs Hikaru

    Gukesh castles to the short side, early on. He has a chance to work his way into a good position here. 

  • April 11, 2024 00:29
    Vaishali vs Lagno

    Vaishali has forced a Ruy Lopez game against Lagno and has now forced her opponents into a deep ponder to make move 11. 

  • April 11, 2024 00:27
    Humpy vs Tingjie

    All pieces still on board for both Humpy and Tingjie as the two create a muddled centre of the board. It is the King’s Indian Defense to start the game with. Humpy is in dire need of a win. 

  • April 11, 2024 00:25
    Gukesh vs Hikaru

    Gukesh quickly works himself into a position of great potential. He trades a bishop for a knight, having cut through Hikaru’s right flank. 

  • April 11, 2024 00:20
    Vidit vs Firouzja

    Sicilian defence for the opening of the Vidit vs Firouzja encounter. Both players stick to the expected lines to kickstart the proceedings. 

  • April 11, 2024 00:18
    Pragg vs Abasov

    Pragg vs Abasov starts off with a Tarrasch Defense structure. The two players put together a crowded centre of the board. 

  • April 11, 2024 00:16
    And we are off!

    Round 6 action begins. 

  • April 11, 2024 00:10
    Praggnanandhaa vs Nijat Abasov LIVE

    Praggnanandhaa vs Nijat Abasov LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 6 match updates

    FIDE Candidates 2024: India’s R. Praggnanandhaa faces Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov in the sixth round.

  • April 11, 2024 00:03
    Why 15 minutes of delay in the broadcast?

    So if you don’t know, there is a 15-minute delay in all the official broadcasts of the games to ensure anti-cheating measures. The live board will be activated at 12:15 IST. 

  • April 10, 2024 23:54
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?

    The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?

    There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.

  • April 10, 2024 23:46
    Points table after Round 5

    Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi joint leaders after round 5; Tan Zhongyi sole leader in women’s

    FIDE Candidates 2024: Both India’s D. Gukesh and Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi have 3.5 points each after the first five rounds.

  • April 10, 2024 23:37
    Round 5 Highlights

    Chess Candidates 2024, Round 5 Highlights: Gukesh beats Abasov; Pragg holds Nepomniachtchi; Vidit draws with Caruana; Humpy, Vaishali games end in draw

    FIDE Candidates 2024: Follow for all updates and highlights from the fifth round of the FIDE Candidates tournament, happening in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday.

  • April 10, 2024 23:24
    Can Humpy get her first win of the tournament?

  • April 10, 2024 23:10
    Round 6 Pairings

    Open

    Alireza Firouzja - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi

    D Gukesh - Hikaru Nakamura

    Nijat Abasov - Praggnanandhaa R

    Fabiano Caruana - Ian Nepomniachtchi

    Women’s

    Vaishali Rameshbabu - Kateryna Lagno

    Koneru Humpy - Lei Tingjie

    Tan Zhongyi - Anna Muzychuk

    Nurgyul Salimova - Aleksandra Goryachkina

  • April 10, 2024 22:57
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the sixth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on April 11, Thursday (IST). Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action

Related Topics

Candidates 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG vs Barcelona LIVE score updates, UEFA Champions League QF 2023-24: PSG 0-0 BAR; Match kicks off; Mbappe starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 6: Vidit vs Firouzja; Gukesh takes on Hikaru; Praggnanandhaa up against Abasov
    Team Sportstar
  3. Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: ATM 1-0 DOR; Rodrigo De Paul gives Atletico the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pulls off joint second-highest run chase at Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans climbs to sixth after thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Vidit Gujrathi vs Alireza Firouzja LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 6 match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gukesh vs Hikaru Nakamura LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 6 match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Praggnanandhaa vs Nijat Abasov LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 6 match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 6: Vidit vs Firouzja; Gukesh takes on Hikaru; Praggnanandhaa up against Abasov
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024, Round 5: Humpy holds Goryachkina; Vaishali keeps Anna at bay on an all-draw day
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG vs Barcelona LIVE score updates, UEFA Champions League QF 2023-24: PSG 0-0 BAR; Match kicks off; Mbappe starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 6: Vidit vs Firouzja; Gukesh takes on Hikaru; Praggnanandhaa up against Abasov
    Team Sportstar
  3. Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: ATM 1-0 DOR; Rodrigo De Paul gives Atletico the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pulls off joint second-highest run chase at Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans climbs to sixth after thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment