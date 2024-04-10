Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 6: Vidit vs Firouzja; Gukesh takes on Hikaru; Praggnanandhaa up against Abasov

- April 11, 2024 00:41Vidit vs Firouzja
Nearly flawless game from Vidit so far. 100% accuracy so far, as per Chess.com. But once again, he is at fault for dwelling too long on moves early on. Firouzja has more than 20 minutes on the clock.
- April 11, 2024 00:34Gukesh vs Hikaru
Gukesh castles to the short side, early on. He has a chance to work his way into a good position here.
- April 11, 2024 00:29Vaishali vs Lagno
Vaishali has forced a Ruy Lopez game against Lagno and has now forced her opponents into a deep ponder to make move 11.
- April 11, 2024 00:27Humpy vs Tingjie
All pieces still on board for both Humpy and Tingjie as the two create a muddled centre of the board. It is the King’s Indian Defense to start the game with. Humpy is in dire need of a win.
- April 11, 2024 00:25Gukesh vs Hikaru
Gukesh quickly works himself into a position of great potential. He trades a bishop for a knight, having cut through Hikaru’s right flank.
- April 11, 2024 00:20Vidit vs Firouzja
Sicilian defence for the opening of the Vidit vs Firouzja encounter. Both players stick to the expected lines to kickstart the proceedings.
- April 11, 2024 00:18Pragg vs Abasov
Pragg vs Abasov starts off with a Tarrasch Defense structure. The two players put together a crowded centre of the board.
- April 11, 2024 00:16And we are off!
Round 6 action begins.
- April 11, 2024 00:03Why 15 minutes of delay in the broadcast?
So if you don’t know, there is a 15-minute delay in all the official broadcasts of the games to ensure anti-cheating measures. The live board will be activated at 12:15 IST.
- April 10, 2024 23:24Can Humpy get her first win of the tournament?
- April 10, 2024 23:10Round 6 Pairings
Open
Alireza Firouzja - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi
D Gukesh - Hikaru Nakamura
Nijat Abasov - Praggnanandhaa R
Fabiano Caruana - Ian Nepomniachtchi
Women’s
Vaishali Rameshbabu - Kateryna Lagno
Koneru Humpy - Lei Tingjie
Tan Zhongyi - Anna Muzychuk
Nurgyul Salimova - Aleksandra Goryachkina
- April 10, 2024 22:57Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the sixth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on April 11, Thursday (IST). Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action
