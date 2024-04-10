MagazineBuy Print

Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi joint leaders after round 5; Tan Zhongyi sole leader in women’s

FIDE Candidates 2024: Both India’s D. Gukesh and Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi have 3.5 points each after the first five rounds.

Published : Apr 10, 2024 06:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s D. Gukesh in action during the Candidates 2024.
FILE PHOTO: India’s D. Gukesh in action during the Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India's D. Gukesh in action during the Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza

India’s D. Gukesh joined Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi at the top of the leaderboards after beating Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov in the fifth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday.

Both Gukesh and Nepomniachtchi have 3.5 points each after the first five rounds.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 5

R. Praggnanandhaa slipped to the fifth spot with 2.5 points after drawing his round five match with Nepomniachtchi, while Vidit grabbed the sixth spot with 2.0 points.

In the Women’s Candidates, former world champion Tan Zhongyi continues to be the sole leader with 3.5 points. R. Vaishali is sixth and Koneru Humpy is last.

CANDIDATES POINTS TABLE AFTER ROUND FIVE

Open Category
1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 3.5
2. D Gukesh (IND) - 3.5
3. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 3.0
4. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 2.5
5. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 2.5
6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 2.0
7. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 1.5
8. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 1.5
Women’s Category
1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 3.5
2. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 3.0
3. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 2.5
4. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 2.5
5. R. Vaishali (IND) - 2.5
6. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 2.0
7. Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 2.0
8. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 2.0

