Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi joint leaders after round 5; Tan Zhongyi sole leader in women’s

India’s D. Gukesh joined Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi at the top of the leaderboards after beating Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov in the fifth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday.
Both Gukesh and Nepomniachtchi have 3.5 points each after the first five rounds.
HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 5
R. Praggnanandhaa slipped to the fifth spot with 2.5 points after drawing his round five match with Nepomniachtchi, while Vidit grabbed the sixth spot with 2.0 points.
In the Women’s Candidates, former world champion Tan Zhongyi continues to be the sole leader with 3.5 points. R. Vaishali is sixth and Koneru Humpy is last.
CANDIDATES POINTS TABLE AFTER ROUND FIVE
Open Category
Women’s Category
