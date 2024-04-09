MagazineBuy Print

Chess Candidates 2024 Live, Round 5: Gukesh vs Abasov; Vidit up against Caruana; Pragg to take on Nepomniachtchi

FIDE Candidates 2024 Live Blog: Follow for all live updates from the Round 5 of the FIDE Candidates tournament happening in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday.

Updated : Apr 10, 2024 00:01 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Round 5 of the FIDE Candidates tournament happening in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday. 

D Gukesh vs Nijat Abasov Live Board Round 5:

Vidit Gujrathi vs Fabiano Caruana Live Board Round 5:

R Praggnanandhaa vs Ian Nepomniachtchi Live Board Round 5:

  • April 09, 2024 23:54
    Can Pragg claim a big scalp?
  • April 09, 2024 23:40
    Round 5 Pairings

    Open

    Alireza Firouzja - Hikaru Nakamura 

    Gukesh D - Nijat Abasov 

    Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Fabiano Caruana 

    Praggnanandhaa R - Ian Nepomniachtchi 

    Women’s

    Lei Tingjie - Kateryna Lagno 

    Vaishali Rameshbabu - Anna Muzychuk 

    Humpy Koneru - Aleksandra Goryachkina 

    Tan Zhongyi - Nurgyul Salimova

  • April 09, 2024 23:29
    Round 1-4 review!
  • April 09, 2024 23:18
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?

    The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?

    There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.

  • April 09, 2024 23:06
    Round 1-4 review

    FIDE Candidates 2024: Gallant Gukesh, plucky Praggnanandhaa and valiant Vidit impress in first four rounds

    Despite making their debut in the competition, Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa and Vidit have proved they truly belong at this level

  • April 09, 2024 22:56
    Weclome!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the fourth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on April 10, Wednesday (IST). Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action

