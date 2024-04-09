Chess Candidates 2024 Live, Round 5: Gukesh vs Abasov; Vidit up against Caruana; Pragg to take on Nepomniachtchi

- April 09, 2024 23:54Can Pragg claim a big scalp?
- April 09, 2024 23:40Round 5 Pairings
Open
Alireza Firouzja - Hikaru Nakamura
Gukesh D - Nijat Abasov
Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Fabiano Caruana
Praggnanandhaa R - Ian Nepomniachtchi
Women’s
Lei Tingjie - Kateryna Lagno
Vaishali Rameshbabu - Anna Muzychuk
Humpy Koneru - Aleksandra Goryachkina
Tan Zhongyi - Nurgyul Salimova
- April 09, 2024 23:29Round 1-4 review!
- April 09, 2024 23:18Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?
The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.
- April 09, 2024 22:56Weclome!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the fourth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on April 10, Wednesday (IST). Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action
