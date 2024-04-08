Candidates 2024 Points Table: Nepomniachtchi in sole lead; Gukesh joint-second with Caruana after round 4

Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi ascended to the top spot and became the sole leader of the FIDE Candidates 2024 after beating Vidit Gujrathi in the fourth round at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada
India’s D. Gukesh sits second with 2.5 points alongside USA’s Fabiano Caruana after holding the latter to a draw.
R. Praggnanandhaa grabbed the fourth spot with 2.0 points while Vidit slipped to the last position with the second loss in succession.
In the Women’s Candidates, former world champion Tan Zhongyi continues to hold the sole lead.
