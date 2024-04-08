Candidates 2024 Points Table: Nepomniachtchi in sole lead; Gukesh joint-second with Caruana after round 4

Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi ascended to the top spot and became the sole leader of the FIDE Candidates 2024 after beating Vidit Gujrathi in the fourth round at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada

India’s D. Gukesh sits second with 2.5 points alongside USA’s Fabiano Caruana after holding the latter to a draw.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 4

R. Praggnanandhaa grabbed the fourth spot with 2.0 points while Vidit slipped to the last position with the second loss in succession.

In the Women’s Candidates, former world champion Tan Zhongyi continues to hold the sole lead.

CANDIDATES POINTS TABLE AFTER ROUND FOUR

Open Category 1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 3.0 2. D Gukesh (IND) - 2.5 3. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 2.5 4. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 2.0 5. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 1.0 6. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 1.5 7. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 1.5 8. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 1.5