  • Hikaru Nakamura (USA) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND)
  • D. Gukesh (IND) vs Nijat Abasov (AZE)
  • Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs Fabiano Caruana (USA)
  • R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS)
  • Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) vs Anna Muzychuk (UKR)
  • Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS)