After the first break, the Indian challenge at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Wednesday, with the fifth Round action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 4

Indian Round 4 Schedule

Colours

All five Indians in both the categories will operate with white pieces in round five.

ROUND FIVE PAIRINGS

Open Alireza Firouzja - Hikaru Nakamura Gukesh D - Nijat Abasov Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Fabiano Caruana Praggnanandhaa R - Ian Nepomniachtchi Women’s Lei Tingjie - Kateryna Lagno Vaishali Rameshbabu - Anna Muzychuk Humpy Koneru - Aleksandra Goryachkina Tan Zhongyi - Nurgyul Salimova