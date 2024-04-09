After the first break, the Indian challenge at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Wednesday, with the fifth Round action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.
Indian Round 4 Schedule
- Hikaru Nakamura (USA) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND)
- D. Gukesh (IND) vs Nijat Abasov (AZE)
- Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs Fabiano Caruana (USA)
- R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS)
- Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) vs Anna Muzychuk (UKR)
- Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS)
Colours
All five Indians in both the categories will operate with white pieces in round five.
ROUND FIVE PAIRINGS
Open
Alireza Firouzja - Hikaru Nakamura
Gukesh D - Nijat Abasov
Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Fabiano Caruana
Praggnanandhaa R - Ian Nepomniachtchi
Women’s
Lei Tingjie - Kateryna Lagno
Vaishali Rameshbabu - Anna Muzychuk
Humpy Koneru - Aleksandra Goryachkina
Tan Zhongyi - Nurgyul Salimova
