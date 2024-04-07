MagazineBuy Print

Chess Candidates 2024 Live, Round 4: Gukesh up against Caruana; Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi; Praggnanandhaa takes on Nakamura

FIDE Candidates 2024 Live: Follow for all live updates from the round four of the FIDE Candidates chess tournament happening in Toronto, Canada on Monday.

Updated : Apr 08, 2024 00:35 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Round Four of the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament happening in Toronto, Canada on Monday.

R Praggnanandhaa vs Hikaru Nakamura Round 4 Live Board:

D Gukesh vs Fabiano Caruana Round 4 Live Board:

Vidit Gujrati vs Ian Nepomniachtchi Round 4 Live Board:

  • April 08, 2024 00:29
    Vaishali vs Goryachkina

    Vaishali with the early initiative against Goryachkina. The Indian takes the match into a Tarrasch Defense formation. 

  • April 08, 2024 00:24
    Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi

    A flurry of activiry early on in the Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi board. Nepomniachtchi castles early to the short side, before sacrificing his bishop for a knight and then exchanging queens. Berlin Defence game developing here, with Nepomniachtchi holding a slight edge. 

  • April 08, 2024 00:18
    Pragg vs Nakamura

    Ruy Lopez opening in Pragg vs Nakamura board. The Indian prodigy will be looking to keep the momentum going, having been the only player to win a game in round three in the men’s category. 

    Nakamura soon castles to the short side. 

  • April 08, 2024 00:16
    Gukesh vs Caruana

    Standard Italian Game opening in the Gukesh vs Caruana encounter. Giuoco Pianissimo Variation of the opening now. Caruana soon castles to the short side to solidify his defence. 

  • April 08, 2024 00:12
    Standings before Round 4

    OPEN

    1. D Gukesh (IND) - 2.0

    2. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 2.0

    3. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 2.0

    4. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 1.5

    5. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 1.5

    6. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 1.0

    7. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 1.0 

    8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 1.0

    WOMEN’S

    1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 2.5

    2. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 2.0

    3. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 1.5

    4. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 1.5 

    5. R Vaishali - 1.5

    6. Lei Tingjie - 1.0

    7. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 1.0 

    8. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 1.0 

  • April 08, 2024 00:00
    Why 15 minutes of delay in the broadcast?

    So if you don’t know, there is a 15-minute delay in all the official broadcasts of the games to ensure anti-cheating measures. The live board will be activated at 12:15 IST. 

  • April 07, 2024 23:54
    Round 3 recap

    Candidates 2024: Praggnanandhaa secures maiden tournament win 

    India’s sibling pair of R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali were the only two to manage wins across boards in round three of the FIDE Candidates tournament on Sunday in Toronto, Canada.

  • April 07, 2024 23:43
    Pragg vs Hikaru Live

    Praggnanandhaa vs Hikaru Nakamura LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 4 match updates

  • April 07, 2024 23:38
    Time Control

    The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

    For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

  • April 07, 2024 23:28
    Round 3 highlights

    Chess Candidates 2024 Highlights, Round 3: Pragg beats Vidit; Gukesh gains a draw; Humpy draws vs Zhongyi; Vaishali wins

    Candidates 2024 Highlights: Get all the highlights, analysis and commentary of round three of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening in Toronto.

  • April 07, 2024 23:21
    Intriguing battle on cards!
  • April 07, 2024 23:15
    Round 4 pairings

    Open

    R. Praggnanandhaa - Hikaru Nakamura

    Alireza Firouzja - Nijat Abasov

    Fabiano Caruana - D Gukesh 

    Vidit Gujrathi- Ian Nepomniachtchi 

    Women’s

    Nurgyul Salimova - Humpy Koneru

    Aleksandra Goryachkina vs Vaishali Rameshbabu

    Anna Muzychuk - Lei Tingjie 

    Kateryna Lagno- Tan Zhongyi

  • April 07, 2024 23:06
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?

    The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?

    There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.

  • April 07, 2024 22:58
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the fourth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on April 8, Monday (IST). Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action. 

