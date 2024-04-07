Chess Candidates 2024 Live, Round 4: Gukesh up against Caruana; Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi; Praggnanandhaa takes on Nakamura

- April 08, 2024 00:29Vaishali vs Goryachkina
Vaishali with the early initiative against Goryachkina. The Indian takes the match into a Tarrasch Defense formation.
- April 08, 2024 00:24Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi
A flurry of activiry early on in the Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi board. Nepomniachtchi castles early to the short side, before sacrificing his bishop for a knight and then exchanging queens. Berlin Defence game developing here, with Nepomniachtchi holding a slight edge.
- April 08, 2024 00:18Pragg vs Nakamura
Ruy Lopez opening in Pragg vs Nakamura board. The Indian prodigy will be looking to keep the momentum going, having been the only player to win a game in round three in the men’s category.
Nakamura soon castles to the short side.
- April 08, 2024 00:16Gukesh vs Caruana
Standard Italian Game opening in the Gukesh vs Caruana encounter. Giuoco Pianissimo Variation of the opening now. Caruana soon castles to the short side to solidify his defence.
- April 08, 2024 00:12Standings before Round 4
OPEN
1. D Gukesh (IND) - 2.0
2. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 2.0
3. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 2.0
4. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 1.5
5. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 1.5
6. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 1.0
7. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 1.0
8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 1.0
WOMEN’S
1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 2.5
2. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 2.0
3. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 1.5
4. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 1.5
5. R Vaishali - 1.5
6. Lei Tingjie - 1.0
7. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 1.0
8. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 1.0
- April 08, 2024 00:00Why 15 minutes of delay in the broadcast?
So if you don’t know, there is a 15-minute delay in all the official broadcasts of the games to ensure anti-cheating measures. The live board will be activated at 12:15 IST.
- April 07, 2024 23:43Pragg vs Hikaru Live
- April 07, 2024 23:38Time Control
The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.
For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.
- April 07, 2024 23:28Round 3 highlights
- April 07, 2024 23:21Intriguing battle on cards!
- April 07, 2024 23:15Round 4 pairings
Open
R. Praggnanandhaa - Hikaru Nakamura
Alireza Firouzja - Nijat Abasov
Fabiano Caruana - D Gukesh
Vidit Gujrathi- Ian Nepomniachtchi
Women’s
Nurgyul Salimova - Humpy Koneru
Aleksandra Goryachkina vs Vaishali Rameshbabu
Anna Muzychuk - Lei Tingjie
Kateryna Lagno- Tan Zhongyi
- April 07, 2024 23:06Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?
The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.
- April 07, 2024 22:58Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the fourth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on April 8, Monday (IST). Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action.
