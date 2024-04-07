Candidates 2024: Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali secure maiden tournament wins

India’s sibling pair of R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali were the only two to manage wins across boards in round three of the FIDE Candidates tournament on Sunday in Toronto, Canada.

While Praggnanandhaa got the better of countryman Vidit Gujrathi in the open category, Vaishali outlasted Bulgaria’s Nurgyul Salimova in the women’s field.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 3

India’s D Gukesh continued to be in the joint lead in the men’s category after he held two-time Candidates winner Ian Nepomniachtchi to a draw.

Fabiano Caruana and Alireza Firouzja too played out a draw, meaning the American, along with Gukesh and Nepomniachtchi go into round four as joint leaders with two points each.

In the women’s category, former world champion Tan Zhongyi continued her stay at the top of the table with a draw against Koneru Humpy.

Match of the day - Praggnanandhaa vs Vidit