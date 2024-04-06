Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 3: Vidit takes on Pragg; Gukesh vs Nepomniachtchi; Live streaming info

April 06, 2024 23:53

Time Control

The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.