Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 3: Vidit takes on Pragg; Gukesh vs Nepomniachtchi; Live streaming info

- April 06, 2024 23:53Time Control
The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.
For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.
- April 06, 2024 23:53Candidates Qualificaion Route
Open
- Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE, 2758) – qualified as the previous World Championship match runner-up.
- Praggnanandhaa R (India, 2747) – qualified as the 2023 World Cup runner-up.
- Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2804) – qualified as the third-place finisher at the 2023 World Cup.
- Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan, 2632) – qualified as the fourth-place finisher at the 2023 World Cup after the winner, Magnus Carlsen, declined his right to participate.
- Vidit Gujrathi (India, 2747) – qualified as the 2023 Grand Swiss winner.
- Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 2789) – qualified as the 2023 Grand Swiss runner-up.
- Alireza Firouzja (France, 2760) – qualified as the best by rating on January 1, 2024.
- Gukesh D (India, 2747) – qualified as the 2023 FIDE Circuit winner.
Women’s
- Kateryna Lagno (FIDE, 2542) – qualified as the 2022−23 Women’s Grand Prix winner.
- Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE, 2553) – qualified as the 2022−23 Women’s Grand Prix runner-up.
- Nurgyul Salimova (Bulgaria, 2426) – qualified as the 2023 Women’s World Cup runner-up.
- Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine, 2520) – qualified as the third-place finisher at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
- Vaishali R (India, 2481) – qualified as the 2023 Women’s Grand Swiss winner.
- Tan Zhongyi (China, 2521) – qualified as the 2023 Women’s Grand Swiss runner-up.
- Humpy Koneru (India, 2546) – qualified as the best by rating on January 1, 2024. The rating spot became available as a replacement for the Women’s World Cup winner since Goryachkina had already qualified through the WGP.
- April 06, 2024 23:33Round 2 Results
Open
Hikaru Nakamura 0-1 Vidit Santosh Gujrathi
Praggnanandhaa R 0-1 Gukesh D
Ian Nepomniachtchi 1-0 Alireza Firouzja
Fabiano Caruana 1-0 Nijat Abasov
Women’s
Kateryna Lagno ½-½ Humpy Koneru
Tan Zhongyi 1-0 Vaishali Rameshbabu
Nurgyul Salimova ½-½ Lei Tingjie
Aleksandra Goryachkina 1-0 Anna Muzychuk
- April 06, 2024 23:24Round 2 Highlights
- April 06, 2024 23:10Round 3 Pairings
Open
Nijat Abasov - Hikaru Nakamura
Alireza Firouzja - Fabiano Caruana
Gukesh D - Ian Nepomniachtchi
Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Praggnanandhaa R
Women’s
Anna Muzychuk - Kateryna Lagno
Lei Tingjie - Aleksandra Goryachkina
Vaishali Rameshbabu - Nurgyul Salimova
Humpy Koneru - Tan Zhongyi
- April 06, 2024 23:10Candidates 2024 Players in action
Open Category: Ian Nepomniachtchi, Fabiano Caruana, Alireza Firouzja, Hikaru Nakamura, Nijat Abasov, Vidit Gujrathi, R. Praggnanandhaa, D. Gukesh
Women’s Category: Lei Tingjie, Kateryna Lagno, Aleksandra Goryachkina, Anna Muzychuk, Nurgyul Salimova, Tan Zhongyi, R. Vaishali, Koneru Humpy
- April 06, 2024 22:57Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?
The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.
- April 06, 2024 22:56Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live streaming of the third round of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on April 7, Sunday (IST). Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action.
