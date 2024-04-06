MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 3: Vidit takes on Pragg; Gukesh vs Nepomniachtchi; Live streaming info

Candidates 2024 LIVE: Get the live updates, analysis and commentary of round three of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening in Toronto.

Updated : Apr 06, 2024 23:53 IST

Team Sportstar
Get the live updates from the third round of FIDE Candidates 2024.
Get the live updates from the third round of FIDE Candidates 2024.
lightbox-info

Get the live updates from the third round of FIDE Candidates 2024.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live streaming of the third round of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening in Toronto, Canada on April 7, Sunday (IST). This is Mayank and Pranay Rajiv taking you through all the live action.

Vidit Gujrathi vs R. Praggnanandhaa Live board interactive

D. Gukesh vs Ian Nepomniachtchi Live board interactive

  • April 06, 2024 23:53
    Time Control

    The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

    For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

  • April 06, 2024 23:53
    Candidates Qualificaion Route

    Open

    • Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE, 2758) – qualified as the previous World Championship match runner-up.
    • Praggnanandhaa R (India, 2747) – qualified as the 2023 World Cup runner-up.
    • Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2804) – qualified as the third-place finisher at the 2023 World Cup.
    • Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan, 2632) – qualified as the fourth-place finisher at the 2023 World Cup after the winner, Magnus Carlsen, declined his right to participate.
    • Vidit Gujrathi (India, 2747) – qualified as the 2023 Grand Swiss winner.
    • Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 2789) – qualified as the 2023 Grand Swiss runner-up.
    • Alireza Firouzja (France, 2760) – qualified as the best by rating on January 1, 2024.
    • Gukesh D (India, 2747) – qualified as the 2023 FIDE Circuit winner.

    Women’s

    • Kateryna Lagno (FIDE, 2542) – qualified as the 2022−23 Women’s Grand Prix winner.
    • Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE, 2553) – qualified as the 2022−23 Women’s Grand Prix runner-up.
    • Nurgyul Salimova (Bulgaria, 2426) – qualified as the 2023 Women’s World Cup runner-up.
    • Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine, 2520) – qualified as the third-place finisher at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
    • Vaishali R (India, 2481) – qualified as the 2023 Women’s Grand Swiss winner.
    • Tan Zhongyi (China, 2521) – qualified as the 2023 Women’s Grand Swiss runner-up.
    • Humpy Koneru (India, 2546) – qualified as the best by rating on January 1, 2024. The rating spot became available as a replacement for the Women’s World Cup winner since Goryachkina had already qualified through the WGP.
  • April 06, 2024 23:33
    Round 2 Results

    Open

    Hikaru Nakamura 0-1 Vidit Santosh Gujrathi 

    Praggnanandhaa R 0-1 Gukesh D 

    Ian Nepomniachtchi 1-0 Alireza Firouzja 

    Fabiano Caruana 1-0 Nijat Abasov 

    Women’s

    Kateryna Lagno ½-½ Humpy Koneru 

    Tan Zhongyi 1-0 Vaishali Rameshbabu 

    Nurgyul Salimova ½-½ Lei Tingjie 

    Aleksandra Goryachkina 1-0 Anna Muzychuk

  • April 06, 2024 23:24
    Round 2 Highlights

    Want to catch up on what happened in the second round? We got you!

    Chess Candidates 2024, Round 2 Highlights: Vidit beats Hikaru; Vaishali loses to Zhongyi; Gukesh wins vs Praggnanandhaa; Humpy draws vs Lagno

    FIDE Candidates 2024: Get the updates, analysis, commentary and highlights of the second round of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening in Toronto, Canada on April 6, Saturday (India). 

  • April 06, 2024 23:10
    Round 3 Pairings

    Open

    Nijat Abasov - Hikaru Nakamura 

    Alireza Firouzja - Fabiano Caruana 

    Gukesh D - Ian Nepomniachtchi 

    Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Praggnanandhaa R 

    Women’s

    Anna Muzychuk - Kateryna Lagno 

    Lei Tingjie - Aleksandra Goryachkina 

    Vaishali Rameshbabu - Nurgyul Salimova 

    Humpy Koneru - Tan Zhongyi

  • April 06, 2024 23:10
    Candidates 2024 Players in action

    Open Category: Ian Nepomniachtchi, Fabiano Caruana, Alireza Firouzja, Hikaru Nakamura, Nijat Abasov, Vidit Gujrathi, R. Praggnanandhaa, D. Gukesh

    Women’s Category: Lei Tingjie, Kateryna Lagno, Aleksandra Goryachkina, Anna Muzychuk, Nurgyul Salimova, Tan Zhongyi, R. Vaishali, Koneru Humpy

  • April 06, 2024 22:57
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?

    The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?

    There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.

  • April 06, 2024 22:56
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live streaming of the third round of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on April 7, Sunday (IST). Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action. 

Related Topics

Candidates 2024 /

Candidates

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 3: Vidit takes on Pragg; Gukesh vs Nepomniachtchi; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs RCB: Kohli extends lead with century against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: Kohli’s unbeaten 113 in vain as Buttler hundred takes Rajasthan Royals to six-wicket win
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Who has scored most centuries in Indian Premier League history?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: RR vs RCB game records fifth instance of multiple centurions in one IPL match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 3: Vidit takes on Pragg; Gukesh vs Nepomniachtchi; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Candidates 2024, Round Two: Vaishali loses to leader Tan; Humpy draws with Lagno
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Candidates 2024: Indians in action in Round 3 - Schedule, pairing, colour
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024 Points Table: Vidit, Gukesh among joint leaders after Round 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024, Round 2: Vidit stuns Nakamura, Gukesh beats Praggnanandhaa
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 3: Vidit takes on Pragg; Gukesh vs Nepomniachtchi; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs RCB: Kohli extends lead with century against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: Kohli’s unbeaten 113 in vain as Buttler hundred takes Rajasthan Royals to six-wicket win
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Who has scored most centuries in Indian Premier League history?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: RR vs RCB game records fifth instance of multiple centurions in one IPL match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment