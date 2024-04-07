MagazineBuy Print

Gukesh vs Fabiano Caruana LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 4 match updates

FIDE Candidates 2024: India’s D. Gukesh takes on USA’s Fabiano Caruana in the fourth round. 

Updated : Apr 07, 2024 23:29 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
D. Gukesh takes on Fabiano Caruana in the fourth round of Candidates 2024.
D. Gukesh takes on Fabiano Caruana in the fourth round of Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportstar
infoIcon

D. Gukesh takes on Fabiano Caruana in the fourth round of Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportstar

India’s D. Gukesh takes on USA’s Fabiano Caruana in the fourth round of the FIDE Candidates tournament at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Monday.

Check out the board below to follow all moves from the match

ROUND 4 PAIRINGS

Open

R. Praggnanandhaa - Hikaru Nakamura

Alireza Firouzja - Nijat Abasov

Fabiano Caruana - D Gukesh

Vidit Gujrathi- Ian Nepomniachtchi

Women’s

Nurgyul Salimova - Humpy Koneru

Aleksandra Goryachkina vs Vaishali Rameshbabu

Anna Muzychuk - Lei Tingjie

Kateryna Lagno- Tan Zhongyi

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.

Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.

TIME CONTROL

The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

PRIZE MONEY

The prize money for the open category is €48,000 (INR 43.48 Lakh) for first place, €36,000 for second place, and €24,000 for third place (with players on the same number of points sharing prize money, irrespective of tie-breaks), plus €3,500 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €500,000.

In the women’s candidates, the prize money is half that of the open category, with the winner getting €24,000, €18,000 for second place, and €12,000 for third place.

In addition, €1,750 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €250,000.

