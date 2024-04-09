The inaugural season of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 – 2025 will be held in Ranchi from April 30 to May 9, Hockey India announced on Tuesday.

The league is structured into two phases, with all matches hosted at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium, where the recent FIH Olympic Qualifiers and the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy were held.

In the event of a match being drawn, a shoot-out competition will be played. The winner of the shoot-out competition will be awarded one bonus point.

The following points will be awarded for each match:

Three points to the winner in normal time

One point to the winner of a shoot-out following a draw plus one bonus point, making a total of two points

One point to the loser of the shootout, in the event of a draw

No points to the loser of a match in normal time

“The National Women’s Hockey League marks a watershed moment for Indian hockey, particularly for our women athletes. This league is a testament to our unwavering commitment to women’s sports and will serve as a catalyst for the growth and development of women’s hockey in the country,” Dilip Tirkey, the president of Hockey India, said.

ALSO READ: India eyes cohesive effort to keep five-Test hockey series alive against Australia

The league will witness fierce competition among teams which finished in the top eight – Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Mizoram, Manipur, and Odisha – at the Senior Women’s National Championships.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, “This league will not only provide a platform for elite competition but also inspire young girls to pursue their passion for hockey.”