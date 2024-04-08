MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Super Kings looks to return to winning ways, hosts in-form Kolkata Knight Riders

CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Get the IPL live score updates between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders from MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday

Updated : Apr 08, 2024 17:23 IST

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings takes on Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Chennai Super Kings takes on Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
lightbox-info

Chennai Super Kings takes on Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the IPL 2024 match between the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

  • April 08, 2024 16:28
    CSK vs KKR | The Preview

    CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Super Kings look to return to winning ways, host in-form Kolkata Knight Riders

    CSK is coming into the match after consecutive losses to Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad while the KKR is yet to lose a game, with 200-plus totals in two of its three matches.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Chennai Super Kings /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss today, Kolkata Knight Riders or Chennai Super Kings?
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Super Kings looks to return to winning ways, hosts in-form Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rudi Völler to continue as Germany sporting director until 2026 World Cup
    AP
  4. IPL 2024: Bumrah does Bumrah things and gets Mumbai Indians over the line
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Shubhankar is peaking at right time, can win gold at Paris Olympics: coach Jesse Grewal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Bumrah does Bumrah things and gets Mumbai Indians over the line
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. CSK vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss today, Kolkata Knight Riders or Chennai Super Kings?
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Super Kings looks to return to winning ways, hosts in-form Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  4. Two-bouncer rule in IPL 2024: How effective has it been so far
    Anish Pathiyil,Dhruva Prasad
  5. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals names Lizaad Williams as replacement for Harry Brook
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss today, Kolkata Knight Riders or Chennai Super Kings?
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Super Kings looks to return to winning ways, hosts in-form Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rudi Völler to continue as Germany sporting director until 2026 World Cup
    AP
  4. IPL 2024: Bumrah does Bumrah things and gets Mumbai Indians over the line
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Shubhankar is peaking at right time, can win gold at Paris Olympics: coach Jesse Grewal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment