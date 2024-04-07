MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces development of new cricket stadium in Coimbatore

Defending champions Lyca Kovai Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies will kickstart the eighth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League on July 5 in Salem.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 15:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Poiyamozhi.M of Nellai Royal Kings celebrates after dismissing Ashwin.M of Siechem Madurai Panthers during a TNPL match played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. (File Photo)
Poiyamozhi.M of Nellai Royal Kings celebrates after dismissing Ashwin.M of Siechem Madurai Panthers during a TNPL match played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: TNPL
infoIcon

Poiyamozhi.M of Nellai Royal Kings celebrates after dismissing Ashwin.M of Siechem Madurai Panthers during a TNPL match played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: TNPL

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin revealed plans for a cutting-edge cricket stadium to be constructed in Coimbatore.

“We will take efforts to establish a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Coimbatore, with the active participation of the sports loving people of Coimbatore. As highlighted by our Minister @TRBRajaa this stadium aims to be Tamil Nadu’s second international-standard cricket venue after Chennai’s iconic MAC stadium. Our government and Sports Minister @Udhaystalin are committed to nurturing talent and enhancing sports infrastructure in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin wrote on social media.

This is the second international cricket stadium in Tamil Nadu after the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, which serves as the home ground of the five-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings. Established in 1916, Chepauk, as it is often referred to, is the second-oldest stadium in the country.

Related Topics

TNPL /

M.K.Stalin

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 131/4 (14); Kishan, Tilak fall; Tim David, Hardik Pandya at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces development of new cricket stadium in Coimbatore
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs DC Toss Updates IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals wins toss, opts to bowl against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs DC, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces development of new cricket stadium in Coimbatore
    Team Sportstar
  2. Zaka Ashraf defends removing Babar Azam as skipper after World Cup in India
    PTI
  3. Tim Southee: I am looking forward to following Mayank Yadav’s progress even after IPL 2024
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. England’s Jofra Archer targeting T20 World Cup, says managing director Key
    Reuters
  5. Under-strength not under-confident: Allen says NZ will come good against Pak
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 131/4 (14); Kishan, Tilak fall; Tim David, Hardik Pandya at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces development of new cricket stadium in Coimbatore
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs DC Toss Updates IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals wins toss, opts to bowl against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs DC, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment