Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces development of new cricket stadium in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin revealed plans for a cutting-edge cricket stadium to be constructed in Coimbatore.

“We will take efforts to establish a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Coimbatore, with the active participation of the sports loving people of Coimbatore. As highlighted by our Minister @TRBRajaa this stadium aims to be Tamil Nadu’s second international-standard cricket venue after Chennai’s iconic MAC stadium. Our government and Sports Minister @Udhaystalin are committed to nurturing talent and enhancing sports infrastructure in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin wrote on social media.

This is the second international cricket stadium in Tamil Nadu after the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, which serves as the home ground of the five-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings. Established in 1916, Chepauk, as it is often referred to, is the second-oldest stadium in the country.