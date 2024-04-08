MagazineBuy Print
England’s Harry Brook makes rapid century for Yorkshire on return to cricket

Brook, who withdrew from the Indian Premier League (IPL) following the death of his grandmother, scored an unbeaten 100 smashing 14 fours and two sixes in 69 balls.

Published : Apr 08, 2024 22:10 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Harry Brook in action.
FILE PHOTO: Harry Brook in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Harry Brook in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England batter Harry Brook hit a quickfire hundred for Yorkshire on Monday in his first competitive innings since December.

Brook came into bat four balls into the final day’s play of a rain-marred Second Division County Championship match against Leicestershire at Headingley, with Yorkshire 73-3 in reply to the Foxes’ first-innings 354.

And the dynamic shotmaker, one of the rising stars of the English game, then provided brilliant entertainment for a hardy crowd of under 200 spectators by smashing 14 fours and two sixes in 69 balls.

Brook, set to be included in defending champion England’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States, was 100 not out when Yorkshire declared on 264-6 shortly before Tea.

Also read | IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals names Lizaad Williams as replacement for Harry Brook

But the rain which had repeatedly interrupted the game finally ensured the match ended in a draw, with Leicestershire 26-0 in their second innings.

The 25-year-old Brook withdrew from the Indian Premier League (IPL) following the death of his grandmother.

He had previously pulled out of England’s Test tour in India in January, citing personal reasons. Brook explained later it was because his grandmother “was ill and didn’t have long left”.

