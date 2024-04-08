IPL 2024: Ashutosh and Shashank have added new dynamic to game, says PBKS coach Haddin

Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin on Monday heaped praise on Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh, saying that they didn’t get “overawed” by the situation and played with “cricket smarts” to help the team get to the 200-run target in its last match versus Gujarat Titans (GT).

“I thought our young kids added a new dynamic to the game. At the back end of the game, the one thing you want them to do is learn under pressure. Yes, they’ve got power game. And we know Ashutosh has an extremely powerful game.

According to Haddin, the “super talented” Ashutosh and Shashank accelerated the chase when it was needed.

“But what they also did, was play with some cricket smarts,” Haddin said on the eve of his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here.

“They found the boundary rope on the ground and over when they needed to. So, the pleasing thing for us is that they played the situation really well,” he added.

Haddin explained that the job of coaches is give players the resources they need for match-ups and scenarios, and on gameday, “let them play.”

“They didn’t get overawed by what was going on.”

“They’re super-talented. And what we want them to do on the gameday, is express themselves and play the way that they can play,” he added.