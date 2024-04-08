Mayank Yadav injury update: LSG working on workload management of pacer to ensure quick return in IPL 2024

Young pace sensation Mayank Yadav remains uncertain to play Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) next IPL match against Delhi Capitals at home on April 12 because of an abdominal niggle which will require monitoring over the week, the franchise’s CEO stated on Monday.

Mayank suffered the niggle during LSG’s 33-run win over Gujarat Titans at Lucknow on Sunday night.

“Mayank felt soreness in the lower abdominal area and as a precaution, we are managing his workload over the next week. We hope to see him soon on the field,” said Vinod Bisht, the CEO of the Super Giants in a statement.

Reports coming in suggest Mayank Yadav broke the speedometer tonight 👀#IPL2024 | #LSGvPBKSpic.twitter.com/brmgF6ToTx — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) March 30, 2024

With Bisht being non-committal about his possible return to action, things aren’t exactly looking great for the speedster. While one match absence is on the cards, lower abdominal injuries for fast bowlers do take more time to heal.

On Sunday night, Mayank walked off the field with LSG physio after bowling just one over against the Titans.

The youngster, who generally crosses the 150 kmph mark effortlessly, could barely go past 140 kmph in his lone over, fourth of the GT innings, in which he conceded 13 runs.

He did not return to the field for the rest of the night. At that time, his absence was attributed to a side strain. After the match, LSG all-rounder Krunal Pandya said that Mayank looked alright.

“I don’t know what is happening. I had a brief chat and he seemed okay, which is a positive. Whatever conversation I have had, whatever we see, he has a good head on his shoulder. Really excited to see how his carer pans out,” Krunal said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Mayank, who made his IPL debut against Punjab Kings in this IPL, had taken six wickets from two matches before limping out in the third game.

Legendary West Indian batter Brian Lara, on Monday, appreciated Mayank’s abilities but said the Young Turk needed to work closely with a senior pace like Jasprit Bumrah.