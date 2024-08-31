MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2024: Wang Yafan knocks out veteran Victoria Azarenka to reach fourth round

Azarenka, a three-time U.S. Open runner-up, committed 32 unforced errors and dropped serve six times in the two-hour 22-minute battle.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 09:12 IST , New York

A polished Wang bested the two-time major winner in lengthy exchanges to extend her deepest-ever run at a Grand Slam.
Victoria Azarenka saw her 17th attempt at winning the US Open 2024 come to a disappointing end on Friday as unseeded Wang Yafan downed the veteran 20th seed 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on the New York hard court.

A polished Wang bested the two-time major winner in lengthy exchanges to extend her deepest ever run at a Grand Slam.

Azarenka, a three-time U.S. Open runner-up, committed 32 unforced errors and dropped serve six times in the two-hour 22-minute battle.

The Belarusian former world No. 1 saw an early 3-1 first-set lead erode as Wang rallied back to take the opener with a cross-court forehand blast that the two-time Australian Open champion sent long.

Azarenka, who beat Wang at the Washington Open a month ago, made her greater experience count as she rattled off four straight games in the second set to force a decisive final frame.

But a jubilant crowd packed with Chinese fans, still buzzing from Zheng Qinwen’s win in the prior match on Grandstand, cheered on 80th-ranked Wang as she opened up a 4-0 lead in the third set before securing victory.

