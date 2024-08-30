MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open: Zheng takes down Niemeier in third round

The Olympic gold medalist and 7th seed fired off eight aces and seized five break points on the Grandstand hard court in her first straight-sets victory of the year’s final major.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 23:12 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Zheng Qinwen returns a shot to Jule Niemeie during the third round of the US Open.
Zheng Qinwen returns a shot to Jule Niemeie during the third round of the US Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Zheng Qinwen returns a shot to Jule Niemeie during the third round of the US Open. | Photo Credit: AP

China’s Zheng Qinwen shook off slow starts in the opening two rounds of the US Open and took down unseeded German Jule Niemeier 6-2 6-1 at the US Open on Friday.

The Olympic gold medalist and 7th seed fired off eight aces and seized five break points on the Grandstand hard court in her first straight-sets victory of the year’s final major.

Niemeier, nursing a foot injury, committed five double faults and held serve in just three games of the match that wrapped up quickly in an hour and 21 minutes.

Also read | Alcaraz makes no excuses after shock second round exit

Zheng was sharp from the start, blasting two aces to open the second game and breaking Niemeier’s serve in the fifth to seize control of the match and energize scores of Chinese chanting from the stands.

A cross-court forehand blast captured a second service break for the 2024 Australian Open runner-up as Niemeier’s forehand return found the net.

Zheng grabbed seven straight points to open the second set and cruised to the win, avenging a third-round loss to the German at her first U.S. Open in 2022 and setting up a fourth-round clash with either Donna Vekic or Peyton Stearns, who play later on Friday. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Zheng Qinwen /

US Open 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2024 final: Mohun Bagan eyes record title in a battle of contrasts against NorthEast United
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. Chennai’s own para-athlete Chetan Korada ‘at home in a racing car’ ahead of Formula 4 Indian Championship debut
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Paralympics 2024: Indian shooters kickstart medal rush with glory, loved ones and redemption in mind
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Parvej Khan fails dope test: Top Indian middle distance runner provisionally suspended
    K. P. Mohan
  5. How Manisha Kalyan moved FIFA against USL Super League side in USA for breach of contract
    Rajdeep Saha
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open: Zheng takes down Niemeier in third round
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Van de Zandschulp conquers Alcaraz after contemplating retirement
    AFP
  3. US Open 2024: Alcaraz makes no excuses after shock second round exit
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2024: ‘My heart dies every time I lose,’ says Osaka after second round exit
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: De Minaur survives first-set fright to beat unseeded Virtanen
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2024 final: Mohun Bagan eyes record title in a battle of contrasts against NorthEast United
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. Chennai’s own para-athlete Chetan Korada ‘at home in a racing car’ ahead of Formula 4 Indian Championship debut
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Paralympics 2024: Indian shooters kickstart medal rush with glory, loved ones and redemption in mind
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Parvej Khan fails dope test: Top Indian middle distance runner provisionally suspended
    K. P. Mohan
  5. How Manisha Kalyan moved FIFA against USL Super League side in USA for breach of contract
    Rajdeep Saha
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment