UTT: Harmeet Desai aiming to emulate Sharath’s ‘ageless’ longevity

If we move past the confines of a table tennis table and find ourselves on the multi-surfaced playing field of lawn tennis, we do not need to look far away to find players who somehow refuse to age.

Raking up successful seasons in the sport in his early 40s is Rohan Bopanna. And with tennis being Harmeet Desai’s second-favourite sport, he would be aware of Bopanna’s heroics in recent times.

Amongst the crop of paddlers India has had in the past two decades or so, Sharath Kamal comes into the category of ‘ageless’, and Harmeet hopes to emulate his fellow India international.

“It’s really important to have fitness at a very good level. You can see Sharath Kamal; he has had a major shift in his game due to his fitness level from 2015-16. I am working a lot on my fitness because that will help me prolong my career, even if it’s for two or three years. Fitness has been a game changer for many players who are able to play in their 40s as well,” the 31-year-old explained.

The paddler goes on to mention the importance of mental health as well. He understands the days of putting in eight to 10 hours of daily practice that youngsters of today undergo are behind him. Striking the balance between family time and perfecting his technique is the way to go for the player.

Smashing the ‘business’ mentality

Bengal’s Naihati is known to be a producer of many capable table tennis players, the latest being the duo of Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee, which won a historic bronze medal at last year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Harmeet lends a nod to the eastern state’s important contribution to the sport. “There are clubs in every galis in Bengal. So that has been a plus point. And if you see the club structure in Bengal, it is quite strong. But in states like Gujarat, it is still at a developing stage.”

Apart from Harmeet, who hails from Surat, the current iteration of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) sees two more prominent paddlers from Gujarat: Manav Thakkar (U Mumba) from Rajkot and Manush Shah (Ahmedabad SG Pipers) from Vadodara.

“Table tennis has given a lot to the three of us,” Harmeet said.

“The perspective is still different because the people in Gujarat tend to go for business rather than sports. Everybody thinks that sports don’t give that kind of a good future. But it’s not the truth, I feel,” he added, saying a change in mentality in the state would see more players and coaches emerge from the western state.

Before Sharath, there was Chetan Baboor. And before him was Kamlesh Mehta. These, at one point, were the sole Indian players to breach the top 100 in world rankings, as Harmeet explains.

As of August 29, India has four men and five women in the top 100 in singles. This, Harmeet feels, is possible due to the ever-improving infrastructure of the sport in the country. “Top 100 is just a stepping stone now. Nobody is aiming for that. Everybody is thinking about the top 50 or even further. So that’s already a big step, and the competition is huge.”

Leadership that transcends tournaments

Harmeet Desai has been a constant presence on the UTT circuit. As a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, he is among the select few who have participated in every season since the tournament’s inception.

From the days he was labelled as a ‘youngster’ when he signed with the now-defunct DLHF Maharashtra United in the first season in 2017 to captaining teams for four consecutive seasons, Harmeet has experienced the full spectrum of UTT.

His talent shone brightly on the international stage in 2018 when he won gold in the men’s team event and bronze in the men’s doubles at the Commonwealth Games.

Following his outstanding performance at the Gold Coast, Harmeet was thrust into a new challenge. He was named captain of the RP-SG Mavericks, leading a team that included established stars like Sabine Winter and Matthias Falck, both of whom had more experience.

Reflecting on his maiden captaincy stint, Harmeet shared, “Playing alongside someone like Matthias Falck, who was ranked higher and a world championship finalist, was challenging. There was immense pressure to lead a player better than me, but it was a unique and valuable experience.”

Despite some subpar seasons leading the Mavericks and later Puneri Paltan, Harmeet found his stride with the Goa Challengers. His impact proved pivotal as the team surged when it mattered most, clinching the title by defeating the reigning champions, the Chennai Lions, in the final last year.

“Having captained multiple teams over the past few years, I’ve learned to handle pressure better. Not just in UTT but elsewhere as well. I’ve also come to understand that setbacks are temporary; anything can happen in a single game,” Harmeet said.

Unlike other sports with franchise-based tournaments, UTT is known for its dynamicity. Before each season, a draft similar to the NBA reshuffles teams, forcing captains and support staff to rethink their strategies. Harmeet admits that leading a fresh side each season can be daunting, but he embraces the challenge.

“It’s a challenge for all teams that can’t retain their players from the previous season. I enjoy challenges. The draft has been a part of UTT since the first season. It’s a fast-paced format, and you always must be on your toes. Anything can happen on a given day,” Harmeet explained.

Paris done, L.A. next

The Indian table tennis contingent had a mixed showing at the recent Paris Olympics, with a stark contrast in performance between the men’s and women’s teams. The men’s team, including Harmeet, did not perform to their potential. Harmeet faced an early exit in the round of 32, losing 0-4 to France’s Felix Lebrun.

The men’s team also had a tough draw, losing in the opening round to the People’s Republic of China.

“Playing against China was tough. Against any other team, we might have had a good chance. China has dominated the men’s team event at the last four Olympics. There were many lessons to learn, and we see only positives for the future,” he said.

On the other hand, the women’s team, making their debut at the Olympics, exceeded expectations by reaching the quarterfinals. “This is just the beginning. The women’s team performed exceptionally well. Reaching the quarterfinals is a significant achievement. A medal in table tennis is certainly possible in the next few Olympic games,” Harmeet remarked.

Determined to move past the disappointments of Paris, Harmeet is already setting his sights on the next Olympics.

“I want to keep playing until the Olympics and perform at my best. In table tennis, many players peak between 31 and 35, so I hope to reach my peak in Los Angeles. However, there is still a long way to go. I must maintain high fitness levels and continue improving my game,” he added.

With India’s infrastructure improving and attitudes towards the sport changing, the future of table tennis is bright, and Harmeet feels he is ready to be an important part of that journey.