UTT 2024: Krittwika replaces Vartikar in Ahmedabad SG Pipers squad

A viral infection has forced Pritha Vartikar, the promising paddler, to be ruled out of the Ultimate Table Tennis’s fifth edition. The Ahmedabad SG Pipers has thus signed Krittwika Sinha Roy as her replacement for the remaining edition.
Vartikar had been suffering from the infection for the last week and eventually had to return to her home in Pune earlier in the week. The UTT authorities allowed the Ahmedabad franchise to sign Krittwika – Goa Challengers’ captain Harmeet Desai’s wife – as Vartikar’s replacement.
Since Krittwika had travelled to Chennai, the league acceded to the replacement request on Wednesday and Krittwika formally joined the squad the same day.
Ahmedabad’s next clash is against PBG Bengaluru Smashers on Saturday.
