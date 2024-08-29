MagazineBuy Print

UTT 2024: Krittwika replaces Vartikar in Ahmedabad SG Pipers squad

Since Krittwika had travelled to Chennai, the league acceded to the replacement request on Wednesday and Krittwika formally joined the squad the same day.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 22:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Amol Karhadkar
Krittwika Sinha Roy of Petroleum, who beat Pooja Sahasrabudhe of Petroleum (not in pic.), in action during the women’s singles quarterfinals of the 81st Senior National and inter state table tennis championship in Hyderabad on February 01, 2020.
Krittwika Sinha Roy of Petroleum, who beat Pooja Sahasrabudhe of Petroleum (not in pic.), in action during the women’s singles quarterfinals of the 81st Senior National and inter state table tennis championship in Hyderabad on February 01, 2020. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

Krittwika Sinha Roy of Petroleum, who beat Pooja Sahasrabudhe of Petroleum (not in pic.), in action during the women’s singles quarterfinals of the 81st Senior National and inter state table tennis championship in Hyderabad on February 01, 2020. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A viral infection has forced Pritha Vartikar, the promising paddler, to be ruled out of the Ultimate Table Tennis’s fifth edition. The Ahmedabad SG Pipers has thus signed Krittwika Sinha Roy as her replacement for the remaining edition.

Vartikar had been suffering from the infection for the last week and eventually had to return to her home in Pune earlier in the week. The UTT authorities allowed the Ahmedabad franchise to sign Krittwika – Goa Challengers’ captain Harmeet Desai’s wife – as Vartikar’s replacement.

Since Krittwika had travelled to Chennai, the league acceded to the replacement request on Wednesday and Krittwika formally joined the squad the same day.

Ahmedabad’s next clash is against PBG Bengaluru Smashers on Saturday.

