US Open 2024: Coco Gauff solves Elina Svitolina test to reach third round

Gauff, who is trying to become the first woman to defend a US Open title since Serena Williams, will face either fellow American Emma Navarro or Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 08:14 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during the US Open 2024 match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during the US Open 2024 match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during the US Open 2024 match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Defending champion Coco Gauff was tested early but righted the ship in time to secure a spot in the last 16 at the US Open 2024 with a confidence-boosting 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over plucky Ukrainian Elina Svitolina on Friday.

Third seed Gauff, who conceded just six games across the opening two rounds in New York, faced her toughest test yet against Svitolina but managed to raise her game to a higher level as the match wore on.

“I knew today was going to be a tough match. Every time I play Elina, she’s a fighter, and yeah, I knew I had to bring my best tennis,” Gauff said during her on-court interview.

“I thought I played well, I served much better than last match, except the last service game, but overall I’m proud of what I was able to do,” she said.

Gauff did well to swat aside a pair of early break points and reach 2-2 but Svitolina, the 27th seed, kept pressuring the American and broke at love for a 5-3 lead before serving out a set in which she won the final 11 points to grab control.

But Svitolina was unable to maintain her aggressive start and suddenly began playing more defensively while Gauff managed to wake up the rather subdued crowd when she broke for a 4-2 lead before going on to serve out the second set.

ALSO READ | US Open: Zheng takes down Niemeier in third round

Gauff, who arrived at the US Open eager to bounce back from a run of disappointing results, saved her best tennis for the decider which she opened with a break.

In the next game, Gauff won a lung-bursting 37-shot rally en route to grabbing a 2-0 lead and went on to establish a 4-1 double-break cushion.

With a chance to serve out the match, Gauff threw Svitolina a lifeline as she squandered a 40-love lead but the American struck back the next game with a break at love, closing out the match when her opponent netted a forehand.

After her slow start, Gauff said she decided to be more aggressive while focusing on hitting cleaner shots.

“I was missing a lot of backhands in the net, so I was just trying to make less errors,” said Gauff.

“And she was playing well, she was playing aggressive, she was hitting her spots, and I think the difference was just me being more aggressive, especially on the serve,” she added.

Gauff, who is trying to become the first woman to defend a US Open title since Serena Williams won three straight from 2012-14, will face either fellow American Emma Navarro or Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round.

