MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sauber still mulling options for last remaining F1 seat

The signing of German driver Nico Hulkenberg from Haas has already been announced, before Audi appointed Ferrari’s former principal Mattia Binotto in July to lead its Formula One project.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 20:23 IST , BAKU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas in action during the Baku GP practice.
Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas in action during the Baku GP practice. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas in action during the Baku GP practice. | Photo Credit: AP

Sauber is still evaluating its options for the last seat available on next year’s Formula One grid, representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi said as they prepare to become the Audi factory team from 2026.

The signing of German driver Nico Hulkenberg from Haas has already been announced, before Audi appointed Ferrari’s former principal Mattia Binotto in July to lead its Formula One project.

Speaking to reporters on Friday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Bravi said Binotto was assessing drivers but there was no rush to announce a decision and a move may come in weeks.

“We are evaluating all of the options to see which is the best balance between a short term experience and medium to long-term maybe young talent. There are potential candidates on both sides,” Bravi said.

ALSO READ | Azerbaijan GP preview: What to expect in Baku? Potential contenders as Verstappen and Red Bull’s era comes under threat

He added that Finn Valtteri Bottas, in his third season with the team after stints at Williams and Mercedes, was “on top of our list”, but there were “other opportunities.”

“We are just looking at all the pros and cons and Mattia will take the decision based not only on 2025, but also in the medium to long-term strategy for the Audi F1 project,” he added.

Bravi’s comments come a day after Bottas said talks were progressing and he was set on remaining in Formula One.

“I think for me it’s very clear where I want to be and where I most likely will be, which is in Formula One,” he said, adding it was now a “waiting game” but he was “less stressed”.

“We have a good relationship with Mattia and we have very open talks all the time, so things will eventually be set one way or the other.”

Other drivers in the frame include Brazilian Formula Two prospect Gabriel Bortoleto, a protege of Aston Martin’s double world champion Fernando Alonso and member of McLaren’s driver development programme.

On Thursday, Spaniard Alonso praised the 19-year old and said it was only a matter of time before Bortoleto made it to Formula One. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Sauber /

F1 /

Audi /

Nico Hulkenberg

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sauber still mulling options for last remaining F1 seat
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy, Round 2: Jagadeesan’s measured approach on second day sees India-B mount fightback against India-C
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MBSG 2-0 MCFC; Alberto Rodriguez doubles the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters reduces stadium capacity to 50 per cent for season opener due to Onam celebrations
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 13: Kothari to lead India’s challenge in snooker World Cup in Mongolia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Sauber still mulling options for last remaining F1 seat
    Reuters
  2. Azerbaijan GP preview: What to expect in Baku? Potential contenders as Verstappen and Red Bull’s era comes under threat
    AP
  3. F1: McLaren to give Norris priority over Piastri in divers’ championship battle
    Reuters
  4. Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen, Red Bull seek to bounce back in Baku
    AFP
  5. Alpine and Honda in procedural breach of F1 cost cap
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sauber still mulling options for last remaining F1 seat
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy, Round 2: Jagadeesan’s measured approach on second day sees India-B mount fightback against India-C
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MBSG 2-0 MCFC; Alberto Rodriguez doubles the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters reduces stadium capacity to 50 per cent for season opener due to Onam celebrations
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 13: Kothari to lead India’s challenge in snooker World Cup in Mongolia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment