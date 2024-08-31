MagazineBuy Print

Novak Djokovic crashes out of US Open 2024 after losing to Alexei Popyrin

This is the first season since 2002 in which none of the Big Three of men’s tennis —Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer — earned a Slam trophy.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 09:28 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after a point against Alexei Popyrin of Australia during their US Open third round match.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after a point against Alexei Popyrin of Australia during their US Open third round match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after a point against Alexei Popyrin of Australia during their US Open third round match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic suffered a major upset at the hands of Alexei Popyrin with a 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 beating in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday to end the Serbian’s bid for a 25th Grand Slam title.

Defending champion Djokovic, who had to dig deep to win the Olympic gold medal earlier this month, looked sluggish against the energized Popyrin, who notched the biggest win of his career to reach the round of 16 of a major tournament for the first time.

Djokovic had five breakpoint opportunities in the opening set but failed to convert any of them, while Popyrin broke serve on his first chance for a 5-4 lead and then grabbed the first set.

ALSO READ | US Open 2024: Frances Tiafoe exacts revenge on Ben Shelton in all-American five-set epic

Popyrin broke again in the second when Djokovic’s forehand volley landed wide for a 3-2 advantage. He took control of the match with a perfectly executed serve and volley to capture the second set.

The second-seeded Djokovic showed some life in the third when he broke serve with a forehand that Popyrin could not handle and took the set to claw his way back into the match.

But the comeback proved short-lived, with Popyrin letting out a mighty roar when he crushed a ferocious forehand winner for a break of serve and 3-2 lead in the fourth. He completed the upset when Djokovic’s forehand sailed long on match point.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
