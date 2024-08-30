- August 30, 2024 10:42Paris Paralympics - Day 2 medals tally copy
- August 30, 2024 10:33Indians in action on Day 2 - August 30
Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 2: Indians in action today — August 30 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
Paris 2024 Paralympics, August 30: On the second day, Indian athletes will be in action in para badminton, para archery, para shooting, para athletics, para table tennis, para rowing and para track cycling.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paralympics 2024 Day 2 LIVE updates, Indians in action: Avani Lekhara to compete, Manasi Joshi to start with badminton, results, scores
- Indian sports wrap, August 30: Sharma, Chouhan T-30th at British Masters after first round
- Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 2, LIVE Medals Tally: China leads with four gold medals, Great Britain second
- Neeraj Chopra’s chase for Mount 90 hobbled by injury but summit in sight
- US Open 2024: Alcaraz makes no excuses after shock second round exit
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE