Paralympics 2024 Day 2 LIVE updates, Indians in action: Avani Lekhara to compete, Manasi Joshi to start with badminton, results, scores

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Follow live score and updates of the Indian events from Day 2 of the Paris Paralympics on Friday, August 30.

Updated : Aug 30, 2024 11:26 IST

Team Sportstar
Avani Lekhara will be in action today and is one of India’s brightest medal prospects.
Avani Lekhara will be in action today and is one of India’s brightest medal prospects. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Avani Lekhara will be in action today and is one of India’s brightest medal prospects. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Indian events from Day 2 of the Paris Paralympics on Friday, August 30.

  • August 30, 2024 11:04
    Seine water quality deteriorates again!

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: Seine water quality issues resurface for para triathletes

    Concerns over water quality in the Seine River resurfaced at the Paralympic Games when organizers changed the schedule for para triathlon races.

  • August 30, 2024 10:42
    Paris Paralympics - Day 2 medals tally copy

    Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 2, LIVE Medals Tally: China leads with four gold medals, Great Britain second

    The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris will feature 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

  • August 30, 2024 10:33
    Indians in action on Day 2 - August 30

    Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 2: Indians in action today — August 30 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    Paris 2024 Paralympics, August 30: On the second day, Indian athletes will be in action in para badminton, para archery, para shooting, para athletics, para table tennis, para rowing and para track cycling.

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
