Paralympics 2024: Manish Narwal wins silver in P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event

Manish’s medal took India’s tally to four after Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal grabbed a gold and bronze medal, respectively in R2 Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event and Preethi Pal won a bronze in women’s 100m T35.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 17:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Manish Narwal in action during Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Friday.
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Manish Narwal in action during Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Friday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Manish Narwal in action during Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Friday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manish Narwal won a silver medal in P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 shooting event at Paris 2024 Paralympics on Friday, finishing with a score of 234.9.

Manish’s medal took India’s tally to four at the 2024 Para Games after a successful outing on Day 2.

The 22-year-old Narwal had won the gold medal in the 50m pistol event at Tokyo 2020.

Earlier in the day, Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal grabbed a gold and bronze medal, respectively in R2 Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event while Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in women’s 100m T35 athletics event.

