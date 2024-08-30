Manish Narwal won a silver medal in P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 shooting event at Paris 2024 Paralympics on Friday, finishing with a score of 234.9.
Manish’s medal took India’s tally to four at the 2024 Para Games after a successful outing on Day 2.
The 22-year-old Narwal had won the gold medal in the 50m pistol event at Tokyo 2020.
Earlier in the day, Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal grabbed a gold and bronze medal, respectively in R2 Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event while Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in women’s 100m T35 athletics event.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paralympics 2024, Day 2 LIVE updates: Manish grabs silver in 10m air pistol SH1 final, Avani clinches gold, Preethi, Mona win bronze, India latest scores, results
- Buchi Babu Tournament: Shreyas, Sarfaraz fail as TNCA XI thrashes Mumbai by 286 runs to book semifinal spot
- Paralympics 2024: Manish Narwal wins silver in P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event
- Paralympics 2024, Shooting Highlights: Avani Lekhara wins gold, Mona Agarwal takes bronze in 10m air rifle standing SH1; Manish Narwal clinches silver in 10m air pistol SH1
- ENG vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE score: Sri Lanka 42/3 after England all out for 427
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE