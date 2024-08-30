Manish Narwal won a silver medal in P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 shooting event at Paris 2024 Paralympics on Friday, finishing with a score of 234.9.

Manish’s medal took India’s tally to four at the 2024 Para Games after a successful outing on Day 2.

The 22-year-old Narwal had won the gold medal in the 50m pistol event at Tokyo 2020.

Earlier in the day, Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal grabbed a gold and bronze medal, respectively in R2 Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event while Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in women’s 100m T35 athletics event.