Paralympics 2024: Manish Narwal qualifies for P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 final, Rudransh Khandelwal ninth

Manish Narwal qualified for P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 final at Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday after finishing fifth with a score of 565.

The Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist in the mixed 50m pistol SH1 event recovered well from a poor start to make it to the final which is scheduled to take place later in the day.

However, it was heartbreak for Rudransh Khandelwal who finished ninth with 561. He was just one point behind Uzbekistan’s Server Ibragimov who took the last qualification spot for the finals.

Earlier, Avani Lekhara and Mona Patel qualified for the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final. They grabbed gold and bronze respectively, opening India’s account at the 2024 Para Games.