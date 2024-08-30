MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 2, LIVE Medals Tally: China leads with four gold medals, Great Britain second

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris will feature 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Updated : Aug 30, 2024 11:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gold medallist Yi Chen of China celebrates on the podium after winning the final.
Gold medallist Yi Chen of China celebrates on the podium after winning the final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Gold medallist Yi Chen of China celebrates on the podium after winning the final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chennai

The Paris Paralympics 2024 officially got underway on Thursday and will conclude on September 8.

China has an early lead with four gold medals across track cycling and para swimming.

Great Britain is second in the standings Kearney Tully and Maskill Poppy winning the two gold medals for their country. Apart from that Britain has won two silvers and one bronze.

Italy is third with two gold and silver medals each and five bronze medals.

Netherlands’ Caroline Groot grabbed the first gold medal of the Games in the Women’s C4-5 500m Time Trial Track Cycling event on August 29. Frenchwoman Marie Patouillet took silver while Canada’s Kate O’Brien won the bronze medal.

Here is the medal tally with the top 10 nations and India:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People's Republic of China 4 1 0 5
2 Great Britain 2 3 1 6
3 Italy 2 2 5 9
4 Netherlands 2 0 0 2
5 France 1 2 0 3
6 Australia 1 1 2 4
7 Brazil 1 1 1 3
8 Denmark 1 0 0 1
8 Hungary 1 0 0 1
8 Israel 1 0 0 1
- India 0 0 0 0

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris Paralympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024 Day 2 LIVE updates, Indians in action: Avani Lekhara to compete, Manasi Joshi to start with badminton, results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 30: Sharma, Chouhan T-30th at British Masters after first round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 2, LIVE Medals Tally: China leads with four gold medals, Great Britain second
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra’s chase for Mount 90 hobbled by injury but summit in sight
    Abhishek Saini
  5. US Open 2024: Alcaraz makes no excuses after shock second round exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Seine water quality issues resurface for para triathletes
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 2, LIVE Medals Tally: China leads with four gold medals, Great Britain second
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paralympics 2024 Day 2 LIVE updates, Indians in action: Avani Lekhara to compete, Manasi Joshi to start with badminton, results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paralympics 2024, Day 2 - August 30: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former Liverpool boss Klopp cheers on long-time friend playing badminton in Paris Paralympics 2024
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024 Day 2 LIVE updates, Indians in action: Avani Lekhara to compete, Manasi Joshi to start with badminton, results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 30: Sharma, Chouhan T-30th at British Masters after first round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 2, LIVE Medals Tally: China leads with four gold medals, Great Britain second
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra’s chase for Mount 90 hobbled by injury but summit in sight
    Abhishek Saini
  5. US Open 2024: Alcaraz makes no excuses after shock second round exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment