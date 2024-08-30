Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 2, LIVE Medals Tally: China leads with four gold medals, Great Britain second

Chennai

The Paris Paralympics 2024 officially got underway on Thursday and will conclude on September 8.

China has an early lead with four gold medals across track cycling and para swimming.

Great Britain is second in the standings Kearney Tully and Maskill Poppy winning the two gold medals for their country. Apart from that Britain has won two silvers and one bronze.

Italy is third with two gold and silver medals each and five bronze medals.

Netherlands’ Caroline Groot grabbed the first gold medal of the Games in the Women’s C4-5 500m Time Trial Track Cycling event on August 29. Frenchwoman Marie Patouillet took silver while Canada’s Kate O’Brien won the bronze medal.

Here is the medal tally with the top 10 nations and India: