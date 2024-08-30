MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Seine water quality issues resurface for para triathletes

All 11 medal events are to be held on one day, September 1, instead of two as originally planned, Paris 2024 organizers said in a statement.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 10:49 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AP
Athletes in action as they swim in the river Seine.
Athletes in action as they swim in the river Seine. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Athletes in action as they swim in the river Seine. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Concerns over water quality in the Seine River resurfaced at the Paralympic Games when organizers changed the schedule for para triathlon races.

All 11 medal events are to be held on one day, September 1, instead of two as originally planned, Paris 2024 organizers said in a statement.

“The decision to hold all medal events on one day was taken in view of the weather forecast and to provide athletes and coaches with as much certainty as possible. The course of the swim remains unchanged,” organizers said.

Water quality in the Seine River was also a major issue at the Olympics. Bacteria levels in the long-polluted Paris waterway fluctuate constantly depending on weather. Heavy rains cause wastewater and runoff to flow into the river, causing bacteria levels to rise.

The organizers said the river’s water quality and flow will continue to be monitored each day and that decisions on preparatory swims for para triathletes to train over the next couple of days, and on the morning of Sept. 1, will be made before each event.

Organizers said events can be pushed back to Sept. 2 and 3 “if needed.” Thursday’s familiarization swims took place as planned in the morning.

Related Topics

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Girona thrashes Osasuna for first win of the season
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius Jr help Real Madrid salvage a 1-1 draw against lowly Las Palmas
    Reuters
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE updates, Day 2: Indians in action: Avani Lekhara to compete, Manasi Joshi to start with badminton, results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Seine water quality issues resurface for para triathletes
    AP
  5. Norris ignores championship battle, taking things one race at a time
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Seine water quality issues resurface for para triathletes
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 2, LIVE Medals Tally: China leads with four gold medals, Great Britain second
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE updates, Day 2: Indians in action: Avani Lekhara to compete, Manasi Joshi to start with badminton, results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paralympics 2024, Day 2 - August 30: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former Liverpool boss Klopp cheers on long-time friend playing badminton in Paris Paralympics 2024
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Girona thrashes Osasuna for first win of the season
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius Jr help Real Madrid salvage a 1-1 draw against lowly Las Palmas
    Reuters
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE updates, Day 2: Indians in action: Avani Lekhara to compete, Manasi Joshi to start with badminton, results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Seine water quality issues resurface for para triathletes
    AP
  5. Norris ignores championship battle, taking things one race at a time
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment