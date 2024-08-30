Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Avani Lekhara wins gold, Mona Agarwal takes bronze in 10m air rifle standing SH1 final; Manish Narwal qualifies for 10m air pistol SH1 final

August 30, 2024 16:03

Manish Narwal qualifies for P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final

Manish Narwal recovers well from a poor start to finish fifth with a score of 565 and makes it to the final.

However, it is heartbreak for Rudransh Khandelwal as he finishes ninth with 561, just one point behind Uzbekistan’s Server Ibragimov who takes the last qualification spot for the finals.

The final will be held later today at 5:30PM IST.