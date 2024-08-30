Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Avani Lekhara wins gold, Mona Agarwal takes bronze in 10m air rifle standing SH1 final; Manish Narwal qualifies for 10m air pistol SH1 final

Key Updates
- Third shooting event of the day: R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Qualification is underway!
- Avani joins Devendra Jhajharia and Joginder Singh Bedi in a prestigious club
- Manish Narwal qualifies for P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final
- Avani Lekhara creates history!!!
- Avani Lekhara wins gold medal!!!!!
- Sixth elimination round - Mona takes bronze
- Fifth elimination round - Mona overtakes Avani!
- Fourth elimination round - Avani, Mona make it 1-2 for India
- Third elimination round - Avani 1st, Mona 3rd
- Second elimination round - Avani 1st, Mona 3rd
- Avani joint-1st, Mona 3rd after 1st elimination round
- Avani 2nd, Mona 6th before elimination round
- Avani, Mona in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final
- Second series for Manish and Rudransh
- Rudransh, Manish struggle early on men’s 10m air pistol SH1
- CONFIRMED: Avani, Mona qualify for women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final!
- Paralympic Record broken
- Final series
- Fifth series update - Avani still on top!
- Fourth series update
- Update after third series
- Second series update
- First series done
Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna is in action. Indian para shooters have had a superb day so far and Sriharsha will hope to keep it going.
- August 30, 2024 16:56MEDAL ALERT!!!
India has just won its third medal of Paris Paralympics. Preethi Pal takes bronze in women’s 100m T35 event. It is the first-ever Paralympic medal for India in a track event.
- August 30, 2024 16:42ICYMI, here is our main blog covering all the Indians in action on day two of Paris Paralympics
- August 30, 2024 16:28Avani joins Devendra Jhajharia and Joginder Singh Bedi in a prestigious club
- August 30, 2024 16:21THE moment Avani Lekhara became a two-time Paralympic gold medallist
- August 30, 2024 16:16Here is the update medals tally with India at ninth place!
- August 30, 2024 16:11What are the remaining events in shooting for Indians today?
5PM IST: R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Qualification - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna
5:30PM IST: P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final - Manish Narwal
7:45PM IST: R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Final - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna (Subject to qualification)
- August 30, 2024 16:03Manish Narwal qualifies for P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final
Manish Narwal recovers well from a poor start to finish fifth with a score of 565 and makes it to the final.
However, it is heartbreak for Rudransh Khandelwal as he finishes ninth with 561, just one point behind Uzbekistan’s Server Ibragimov who takes the last qualification spot for the finals.
The final will be held later today at 5:30PM IST.
- August 30, 2024 15:49Avani Lekhara creates history!!!
Avani Lekhara finishes with a score of 249.7, bettering her own Paralympic Record of 249.6 from Tokyo 2020.
She becomes the first Indian woman to win two gold medals at Paralympics.
- August 30, 2024 15:44Avani Lekhara wins gold medal!!!!!
Avani shoots 9.9. Lee hits 10.7.
Avani has a massive gap to cover. Barring a massive mistake from the Korean, it looks like the Indian will finish with a silver.
Avani hits 10.5 and can you believe it, Lee hits 6.8!!!!!
It is another gold medal for Avani Lekhara, with yet another Paralympic Record!!!!!!
- August 30, 2024 15:42Sixth elimination round - Mona takes bronze
Mona - 10.6
Korea’s Lee Yunri - 10.8
Avani - 10.6
Avani is down to 3rd while it is a tie between Mona and Lee. One more shot.
Avani - 10.7, Lee - 10.6, Mona - 10.0
Mona wins the bronze medal, finishing with a total of 228.7
Avani and Lee are tied for the top spot at 229.3.
- August 30, 2024 15:38Fifth elimination round - Mona overtakes Avani!
Avani shoots 10.5 while for Mona, it is 10.7. Both are tied for the top spot!
Avani comes up with another 10.5 while Mona shoots a 10.6 A slender 0.1 lead for Mona now!
Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik exits. Two medals confirmed for India!
- August 30, 2024 15:35Fourth elimination round - Avani, Mona make it 1-2 for India
Avani - 10.0. Stays on top. Follows it up with 10.7.
Mona - 10.8. Jumps to second. Comes up with 10.6
Avani is 1st with 187.0 while Mona jumps to 2nd with 186.8.
Sweden’s Anna Benson exits.
Medal confirmed for India.
- August 30, 2024 15:31Third elimination round - Avani 1st, Mona 3rd
Avani - 10.1, 10.3
Mona - 10.4, 10.2
Avani stays on top with 166.3 while Mona remains in 3rd spot with 165.4.
After a shoot-off, Slovakia’s Veronika Vadovicova exits. Five shooters left.
- August 30, 2024 15:29Second elimination round - Avani 1st, Mona 3rd
Avani takes the outright lead with a 10.7. Follows it up with another 10.7
Mona drops to 4th with a 9.8. Her second is 10.8.
Avani on top with 145.9 while Mona is 3rd with 144.8.
Next shooter who exits is China’s Zhong Yixin.
- August 30, 2024 15:27Avani joint-1st, Mona 3rd after 1st elimination round
Avani shoots 10.3 and 10.5
Mona comes up with a brilliant 10.9 and 10.6
After 1st elimination round, Avani is joint-1st (124.5) while Mona is 3rd (124.2)
China’s Zhang Cuiping has been eliminated.
- August 30, 2024 15:24Avani 2nd, Mona 6th before elimination round
Second series
Avani - 10.4, 10.2, 10.5, 10.0, 10.8
Mona - 10.7, 10.4, 10.4, 9.7, 10.3
Avani is 2nd with 103.7 score while Mona is 6th with 102.7
Now, there will be elimination after every two shots.
- August 30, 2024 15:16Avani, Mona in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final
Avani finishes first series of five shots with a score of 51.8. She is 4th.
Mona is 5th with 51.2
Another series of five shots each before the beginning of the elimination round.
- August 30, 2024 15:08Second series for Manish and Rudransh
Manish records a score of 91 in the second series. For Rudransh, it is 95 again.
Both shooters will have to improve in the remaining four series in order to secure a place in the final.
- August 30, 2024 14:59Rudransh, Manish struggle early on men’s 10m air pistol SH1
Rudransh finishes first series with a score of 95.
Meanwhile, Manish is off to a disastrous start in the second series with two 8s and one 9.
- August 30, 2024 14:54Live action resumes!
Manish Narwal hits seven 10s and three 9s to finish the opening series with a score of 97.
Rudransh still has a few more shots remaining in the opening series.
- August 30, 2024 14:35Just 10 minutes to go for the next shooting event!
Rudransh Khandelwal and Manish Narwal will be in action in men’s 10m air pistol SH1 qualification at 2:45PM IST.
- August 30, 2024 14:18ICYMI, Karam Jyoti and Sakshi Kasana are in action in women’s discus throw F55 final. Follow the live updates here!
- August 30, 2024 13:51What’s the next shooting event today?
Next up, Rudransh Khandelwal and Manish Narwal will be in action in men’s 10m air pistol SH1 qualification at 2:45PM IST.
Keep following Sportstar’s live blog for the latest updates!
- August 30, 2024 13:46CONFIRMED: Avani, Mona qualify for women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final!
Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal have qualified for the final, which will be held later today at 3:15PM IST.
Avani finishes second with 625.8 while Mona finishes fifth with 623.1 in the qualification round.
- August 30, 2024 13:33Paralympic Record broken
Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik, who holds the qualification world record, has broken the Paralympic qualification record. Shchetnik finishes with 627.5, going past the previous mark of 626.0 set by China’s Zhang Cuiping in Tokyo.
- August 30, 2024 13:24Final series
Mona Agarwal shoots brilliantly under pressure, finishing the qualification round with a score of 105.5 in the final series. Her total score is 623.1 and as things stand, she is in the top eight.
Avani, on the other hand, has a slightly below par final series of 103.1 but still, her overall score of 625.8 keeps her in the second spot for now.
A few shooters are yet to finish. The final positions will be confirmed shortly.
- August 30, 2024 13:14Fifth series update - Avani still on top!
Avani Lekhara continues her excellent performance with a score of 105.6 in the fifth series to stay on top.
Mona Agarwal, on the other hand, shoots a 9.7 and 9.9 at the end of this series, finishing with 104.1 and slipping to sixth.
- August 30, 2024 13:07Fourth series update
Avani Lekhara has jumped to the top spot after an excellent fourth series, scoring 105.3.
Mona Agarwal had one bad shot of 9.9 but with a score of 102.4, she is at fifth and on course to qualify for the final along with Avani.
- August 30, 2024 12:57Update after third series
Avani shoots a 9.7 and 9.9 towards the end of third series. Score - 103.4
Mona ends third series with 103.8, with the final shot being a disappointing 9.4.
Avani and Mona are third and fourth, respectively at the halfway stage.
- August 30, 2024 12:49Second series update
Much better from Avani as she jumps to third spot after a brilliant second series in which she scored 105.5.
Mona had one shot below 10 - a 9.9. She scores 103.4 in second series and slips to sixth.
- August 30, 2024 12:40First series done
Mona Agarwal shoots consistently well to score 103.9 in the first series.
Reigning Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara had one disastrous shot of 9.6 which means she finishes the first series with 102.9
Mona is 5th while Avani is 10th.
- August 30, 2024 12:32And the live action begins!
Avani Lekhara opens with a 10.6 shot while Mona Agarwal shoots 10.3.
- August 30, 2024 12:26To follow how the Indian contingent is doing in other sports, check our main blog here
- August 30, 2024 12:15What’s the format of R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification? Can the event be streamed live?
A total of 17 shooters are in action in R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification at Paris Paralympics. Each shooter will have six series of 10 shots each. In the end, top eight shooters with the highest scores will qualify for the final which will be held later today.
The qualification event will not be streamed live anywhere. However, you can follow the live updates on our blog.
- August 30, 2024 12:06China with the early lead in medals tally
- August 30, 2024 11:56ICYMI, here is how Indians performed on the opening day
Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian results on August 29, Sheetal Devi-Rakesh Kumar pair breaks world record in compound archery
Paris Paralympics 2024: Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar, with a combined score of 1399, set a new world record in mixed team compound open ranking round on the opening day.
- August 30, 2024 11:48All eyes on Avani Lekhara
Avani Lekhara created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal during the previous edition in Tokyo three years. Avani had finished on top in 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, setting a new Paralympic Record and tying the World Record in the process.
- August 30, 2024 11:38Here is today’s schedule for shooting events at Paris Paralympics in which Indians will be participating
12:30 - R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification - Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal
14:45 - P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification - Rudransh Khandelwal, Manish Narwal
15:15 - R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final - Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal (Subject to qualification)
17:00 - R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Qualification - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna
17:30 - P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final - Rudransh Khandelwal, Manish Narwal (Subject to qualification)
19:45 - R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Final - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna (Subject to qualification)
- August 30, 2024 11:33Where to watch Paris Paralympics 2024 in India?
The live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports while the live streaming is available on JioCinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympicsin India from August 28 to September 8.
