Paralympics 2024: Preethi Pal wins bronze in women’s 100m T35, first medal for India in track event at Para Games

Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m T35 at Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday with a timing of 14.21s. This is India’s first medal in a track event at the Para Games.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 17:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Preethi Pal.
FILE PHOTO: Preethi Pal. | Photo Credit: Instagram@paralympicindia
infoIcon

Preethi Pal won bronze in the women’s 100m T35 at Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday. This is India’s first medal in a track event at the Para Games.

She recorded a personal best timing of 14.21s, finishing behind China’s Xia Zhou and Qianqian Guo.

Competing in her first Paralympics, the 23-year-old secured a bronze medal in the women’s 200m T35 at the World Para Athletics Championships in May 2024.

She claimed India’s third medal at the 2024 Para Games after Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal won gold and bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final earlier in the day.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
