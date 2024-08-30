Paralympics 2024: Preethi Pal wins bronze in women’s 100m T35, first medal for India in track event at Para Games

Preethi Pal won bronze in the women’s 100m T35 at Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday. This is India’s first medal in a track event at the Para Games.
She recorded a personal best timing of 14.21s, finishing behind China’s Xia Zhou and Qianqian Guo.
Competing in her first Paralympics, the 23-year-old secured a bronze medal in the women’s 200m T35 at the World Para Athletics Championships in May 2024.
She claimed India’s third medal at the 2024 Para Games after Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal won gold and bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final earlier in the day.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Manish Narwal in 10m air pistol SH1 final; Avani Lekhara wins gold, Mona Agarwal takes bronze in 10m air rifle standing SH1
- Paralympics 2024, Day 2 LIVE updates: Manish in 10m air pistol SH1 final, Avani clinches gold, Preethi, Mona grabs bronze, India latest scores, results
- UTT: Harmeet Desai aiming to emulate Sharath’s ‘ageless’ longevity
- How Manisha Kalyan moved FIFA against USL Super League side in USA for breach of contract
- ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters signs striker Jesus Jiminez
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE